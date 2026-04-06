Crocodile Tears Of Cong Party Are Now Understood By Minorities: K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Davanagere (Karnataka), April 6 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, said that the ongoing bye-elections have become a tough challenge for the Karnataka government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Crocodile tears of Karnataka Congress party are now understood even by minorities," he stated.

Speaking at a press conference in Davanagere, he alleged that the Chief Minister has been misleading people under the guise of guarantee schemes. He said the bye-elections have turned into a major test for the Congress government, and that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are confused about which seat to retain between Davanagere South and Bagalkot.

Responding to a question, Vijayendra said the anger among voters in Davangere indicates the direction in which politics will move in the coming days and added that it would benefit the BJP. He alleged that even minorities have now realised that the Congress party is shedding“crocodile tears” for them.

He criticised the government, stating that despite Siddaramaiah being an experienced Chief Minister who has presented 17 budgets, his experience has not been effectively utilised for the state's development. He said the bye-elections have drawn attention for several reasons and have also disturbed the Chief Minister's peace of mind.

Vijayendra accused the government of failing to undertake any development work in the past three years and instead portraying its guarantee schemes as development.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet members have been blaming the Central government to cover up their failures, while the state has seen no real development.

Vijayendra also said that although the Chief Minister came to power in the name of AHINDA, he has now forgotten backward communities. He claimed that there is growing discussion about the neglect of minorities as well.

Highlighting the BJP's campaign efforts, Vijayendra said party workers are putting in tremendous effort at the booth level. He said all leaders and workers have united and are campaigning with enthusiasm in support of candidate Srinivas Dasakariyappa. He expressed satisfaction over the dedication of party workers and added that JD(S) workers are also supporting them.

He said BJP workers in Bagalkot are also working day and night, with leaders united in their efforts. He claimed that the bypolls will put brakes on the Congress party's momentum and that BJP candidates will emerge victorious.

Vijayendra also noted that April 6 marks the BJP's Foundation Day, established in 1980, and said the occasion is being celebrated meaningfully across all 224 constituencies in the state as well as across the country. He added that the BJP has grown into the world's largest political party.