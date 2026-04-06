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Israeli Settlers Commit Heinous Attacks in West Bank, Injuring Ten
(MENAFN) Ten Palestinian civilians were wounded in the early hours of Monday when Israeli settlers launched coordinated attacks on two villages south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, torching homes and vehicles, local sources told media.
Yaqub Oweis, head of the eastern Lubban local council, reported that settlers descended on a Bedouin community situated north of the village, assaulting residents in an assault that left ten people injured — two of whom required hospitalization.
Oweis further disclosed that the attackers set fire to approximately ten vehicles and two residential homes within the same village, one of which was burned to the ground entirely.
In a simultaneous but separate incident, settlers forced their way into the town of Qusra, torching a Palestinian vehicle before tensions rapidly escalated into clashes. Dozens of local youths confronted the attackers and ultimately drove them out, according to anti-settlement activist Abdel Dayem al-Wadi.
Monday's violence is part of a deeply alarming pattern of settler attacks that has intensified sharply across the West Bank since Oct. 8, 2023. The sustained campaign has encompassed killings, injuries, mass arrests, demolitions, forced displacement, and accelerated settlement expansion. To date, the toll has risen to more than 1,140 Palestinian deaths and injuries to approximately 11,750 others, with nearly 22,000 individuals arrested.
Yaqub Oweis, head of the eastern Lubban local council, reported that settlers descended on a Bedouin community situated north of the village, assaulting residents in an assault that left ten people injured — two of whom required hospitalization.
Oweis further disclosed that the attackers set fire to approximately ten vehicles and two residential homes within the same village, one of which was burned to the ground entirely.
In a simultaneous but separate incident, settlers forced their way into the town of Qusra, torching a Palestinian vehicle before tensions rapidly escalated into clashes. Dozens of local youths confronted the attackers and ultimately drove them out, according to anti-settlement activist Abdel Dayem al-Wadi.
Monday's violence is part of a deeply alarming pattern of settler attacks that has intensified sharply across the West Bank since Oct. 8, 2023. The sustained campaign has encompassed killings, injuries, mass arrests, demolitions, forced displacement, and accelerated settlement expansion. To date, the toll has risen to more than 1,140 Palestinian deaths and injuries to approximately 11,750 others, with nearly 22,000 individuals arrested.
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