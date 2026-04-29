Occupiers Want To 'Nationalize' Nearly 8,000 Apartments In Luhansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Luhansk Regional State Administration stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Under new regulations that came into force in March, housing is considered ownerless if information about it is missing from the "state register." The occupiers give owners 30 days to resolve this issue.

Apartments can also be seized for unpaid utility bills over the course of a year, or if no one has lived in the residence for three consecutive months.

In addition, the regional administration noted that in the so-called "LPR" (self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic), about 700 monuments dedicated to World War II are in a state of disrepair.

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"These are classified as cultural heritage sites. However, neither local budgets nor the so-called 'young republic' have allocated funds for their restoration - neither in 2026 nor over the past decade. Russians do not care about their own history when it requires significant investment," the Luhansk Regional State Administration stated.

As previously reported, in Dovzhansk and other cities in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, disruptions in gas supply have begun.