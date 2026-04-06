Qatar's Envoy Attends Cote D'ivoire's FM Meeting With GCC Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri participated in the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Niale Kaba with Their Excellencies the GCC Ambassadors, in the presence of Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Saad bin Bakhit Al Qathami and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates H E Ali bin Yousef Al Nuaimi. The meeting discussed the developments in the region, along with a number of topics of common interest.