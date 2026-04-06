QU President Visits Smart Classrooms Developed In Collaboration With Huawei

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University's (QU) President, Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, visited the recently launched Smart Classrooms, alongside a number of senior officials from QU. The classrooms represent a strategic step towards developing an advanced digital learning environment built on cutting-edge communication technologies, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.

The initiative aims to enhance the quality of education, increase engagement within classrooms, and support hybrid learning models.

This initiative reflects the University's commitment to adopting the latest technological solutions to support its academic and research mission.

The Smart Classrooms include advanced interactive display screens, integrated systems for lecture streaming and recording, multi-screen collaboration tools, and platforms for learning management and educational data analytics.

The ecosystem enables faculty members to deliver more interactive and innovative content, strengthens student participation, and supports data-driven academic decision-making.

In this context, Huawei is participating as the technology partner in implementing the Smart Classroom solutions at Qatar University by providing an integrated ecosystem of intelligent learning technologies. These include interactive display solutions, classroom interaction and learning management platforms, hybrid education systems, AI-powered educational analytics tools, and advanced digital infrastructure.

This collaboration aligns with efforts to apply global best practices in digital education and contributes to building a smart and sustainable learning environment. Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Nayef Al-Yafei, Director of Information Technology Services at QU said,“The Smart Classrooms initiative marks a significant milestone in Qatar University's digital transformation journey.

“By leveraging advanced connectivity, AI-driven capabilities, and integrated learning technologies, we aim to create a more intelligent, engaging, and future-ready learning environment. This ecosystem empowers both faculty and students with interactive, flexible tools that elevate the academic experience and support the University's vision for innovation and excellence.”

For Huawei's part, Lyn Xiong, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Qatar, stated,“Innovation meets education at the new Smart Classroom at Qatar University. This collaboration marks a key milestone in intelligent and inclusive education. By integrating innovative learning technologies, we aim to empower the next generation of digital talent with the tools to lead Qatar's tech-driven future. This partnership underscores Huawei's commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030, as we continue to collaborate with academic leaders to build smart campuses and strengthen Qatar's digital education ecosystem.”

