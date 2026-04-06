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Lebanon's Leader Stresses Diplomacy Necessary to End Iran War
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared Sunday that diplomatic efforts to halt the Israeli war on Lebanon are actively underway, urging allied nations to step in and end what he described as an unconscionable assault on his country's civilian population.
"We are conducting continuous contacts with various countries to reduce the tragedies of this war, and we call on friendly countries to intervene to stop this madness practiced by Israel," Aoun said in an Easter address delivered at Bkirki.
The president disclosed that Lebanon has put forward a peace initiative anchored in an immediate ceasefire, intended to open the door for broader negotiations — yet Beirut has received no response from the opposing side.
Aoun also revealed that Lebanon is coordinating with the Red Cross and international humanitarian organizations to establish corridors for the delivery of food and medical aid to residents trapped in southern border villages, cautioning that Israel has provided no guarantees of safe passage.
On the domestic front, the president drew a firm line, warning that civil peace in Lebanon constitutes a "red line" and that the country's security forces and military stand ready to crush any attempts to ignite internal discord. He extended gratitude to families who have sheltered the displaced, as well as to friendly nations and aid groups for their continued support.
The human cost of the conflict, as outlined by Aoun, is staggering — more than 1,400 lives lost, over 4,000 wounded, more than 1.2 million people uprooted, and thousands of homes reduced to rubble since the war's escalation. Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health updated those figures Sunday, putting the confirmed death toll since March 2 at 1,461, with 4,430 additional casualties wounded.
The current wave of hostilities was reignited on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel for the first time since a ceasefire had taken hold on November 27, 2024 — prompting a fierce and sustained Israeli airstrike campaign across southern and eastern Lebanon that has shown little sign of abating.
"We are conducting continuous contacts with various countries to reduce the tragedies of this war, and we call on friendly countries to intervene to stop this madness practiced by Israel," Aoun said in an Easter address delivered at Bkirki.
The president disclosed that Lebanon has put forward a peace initiative anchored in an immediate ceasefire, intended to open the door for broader negotiations — yet Beirut has received no response from the opposing side.
Aoun also revealed that Lebanon is coordinating with the Red Cross and international humanitarian organizations to establish corridors for the delivery of food and medical aid to residents trapped in southern border villages, cautioning that Israel has provided no guarantees of safe passage.
On the domestic front, the president drew a firm line, warning that civil peace in Lebanon constitutes a "red line" and that the country's security forces and military stand ready to crush any attempts to ignite internal discord. He extended gratitude to families who have sheltered the displaced, as well as to friendly nations and aid groups for their continued support.
The human cost of the conflict, as outlined by Aoun, is staggering — more than 1,400 lives lost, over 4,000 wounded, more than 1.2 million people uprooted, and thousands of homes reduced to rubble since the war's escalation. Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health updated those figures Sunday, putting the confirmed death toll since March 2 at 1,461, with 4,430 additional casualties wounded.
The current wave of hostilities was reignited on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel for the first time since a ceasefire had taken hold on November 27, 2024 — prompting a fierce and sustained Israeli airstrike campaign across southern and eastern Lebanon that has shown little sign of abating.
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