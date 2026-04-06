BJP Moving Ahead With 'Nation First' Ideology: K'taka BJP Chief On Foundation Day Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Davanagere (Karnataka), April 6 (IANS) Karnataka BJP Chief and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party has grown into one of the largest parties in the country and the state due to the tireless efforts of crores of party workers.

He was speaking to party workers at the BJP office in Davanagere during the party's Foundation Day celebrations.

Vijayendra said that the BJP has expanded across the country with the ideology of“Nation First” and with a commitment to deliver justice to even the last person in society.

Highlighting leadership at the national level, he stated that under the strong leadership of PM Modi, the country is progressing with the belief that farmers who feed the nation and soldiers who protect the borders are equally important. He added that soldiers safeguarding the nation were honoured as part of the occasion.

Vijayendra recalled the role of senior leaders like former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani in building the party. He also said that former MP Mallikarjunappa should be remembered for his contributions.

Speaking about Karnataka, he noted that leaders such as former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, late Ananth Kumar, late V.S. Acharya, Thanga, and Shankarmurthy, along with several others, worked with dedication and sacrifice to take the BJP from urban centres to villages.

He said that many senior leaders have contributed their body, mind, and wealth, making sacrifices that helped the party grow to its present stature both in the state and across the country.

The state BJP chief further said that it is a matter of pride that PM Modi has been conferred with the highest honours by more than 25 countries.

Appealing to party workers, Vijayendra urged them to strengthen the organisation by working shoulder to shoulder with commitment and dedication.

Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, along with MLAs, former MLAs, ministers, and several party leaders, were present at the event.