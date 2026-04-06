BJP At Forefront Of Serving Society, Guided By India First Principle: PM Modi On Party's Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm greetings to Bharatiya Janata Party's workers on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day, emphasising the long-standing commitment to public service and the principle of“India First.”

The BJP was established in 1980 after a split from the Janata Party, rooted in its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. It has since grown into one of India's major national parties with a focus on cultural nationalism and development.

Posting on X, PM Modi said,“Warm greetings to all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on the party's Sthapana Diwas. Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First. Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep passion towards good governance. They have worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work."

He also remembered the workers whose "dedication, sacrifice and perseverance", he said, have shaped the party's growth over decades.

The Prime Minister added,“The BJP stands as a party that places the well-being of people at the centre of its vision. This is reflected in our work at the Centre and in various states. BJP remains committed to building a Viksit Bharat. May our collective resolve continue to drive this vision forward and take India to new heights of progress and prosperity.”

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings.“Heartfelt greetings to all BJP workers on the foundation day dedicated to the resolve of Nation First above all. The establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party, formed by the nationalist thought and ideological inspiration of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Ji and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ji, was not merely a political event, but a pledge for national reconstruction... Beginning with the core ethos of welfare for the last person in line, the BJP under the leadership of Modi Ji has realised the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas',” the Union Minister wrote in a post on X.

Other senior leaders, including Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, conveyed wishes on the party's foundation day.