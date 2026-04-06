Stalin To Campaign In Puducherry Today As Assembly Polls Enter Final Phase

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, April 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin is set to campaign in Puducherry on Monday, as the union territory heads into the final phase of high-voltage electioneering ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

The visit comes at a crucial juncture, with just days left for voters to decide the fate of candidates contesting across all 30 constituencies.

Stalin will address a public meeting at 5 p.m. at the Thattanchavady Regulated Sales Complex, where he is expected to canvass support for candidates of the INDIA bloc. His speech is likely to focus on key political themes, alliance unity, and voter mobilisation in the closing stretch of the campaign.

Voting for the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly will take place on April 9 (Thursday), with a total of 294 candidates in the fray. Candidates have been actively campaigning across constituencies, engaging in door-to-door outreach, public meetings, and local interactions in an effort to consolidate support.

The electoral contest has taken the shape of a multi-cornered fight.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Lakshya Jananayaga Katchi.

The INDIA bloc includes the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Indian National Congress, and several allied parties. In addition, regional players such as the TVK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) are also in the fray, making the contest more competitive and unpredictable.

The presence of multiple parties has ensured a fragmented vote base, raising the stakes for all major alliances.

With polling day fast approaching, Puducherry has witnessed an influx of senior leaders from across the political spectrum, all aiming to energise party cadres and influence undecided voters.

Roadshows, rallies, and targeted constituency campaigns have intensified, reflecting the importance of the election for both regional and national parties.

Campaigning will officially conclude at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, marking the end of active canvassing. The final hours are expected to see an aggressive push from all sides as candidates make their last appeal to voters before the silence period begins.