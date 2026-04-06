JD Majethia Gives A Peek Into His 'Second Innings Wedding' With Wife Nipa

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) As they stepped into the“second innings” of their blissful married life with his lady love Nipa Majethia, actor-producer JD Majethia offered a joyful glimpse into his“Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi”.

JD Majethia, whose real name is Jamnadas Majethia, took to Instagram, where he shared a video from the“second innings wedding” and said that it took time to come together, reflecting moments of joy, chaos, and celebration from their special day.

The happy video featured the wedding ceremony, which was attended by Shefali Shah and Deven Bhojani among many others.

He wrote in the caption:“'Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi' This reel took its own sweet time to come out...but then again, our marriage has been running on the same timeline.”

Calling it a labour of love, he revealed that the reel was delayed due to work commitments, multiple edits and“a little bit of life drama”, much like the journey of their marriage itself.

“Between endless edits, work chaos, and a little bit of life drama-this one kept getting pushed.

But looking at it now, feels like every bit of that wait was worth it.”

He shared that the wait eventually felt worthwhile, as the video captured the essence of togetherness, with friends, family and well-wishers coming together to celebrate the occasion.

Referring to his wife Nipa as the“stunning dulhan” and the“main character”, Majethia added a playful note by also giving himself due credit as the groom.

“So many people came together to make this happiness happen - the stunning dulhan (obviously the main character), her amazing friends, our gang, family, well-wishers... and yes yes, the dulha too (credit lena toh banta hai).”

“Big love to @shefalishah for the beautiful floral setup And @radhikamehra for the outfit that did half the job for me! Watch it, feel it, and maybe recreate something like this- because little things like these add a lot of happiness at home. Thank you, always.”

On the professional front, JD Majethia is popular for his work in Gujarati and Hindi plays, dramas, serials and film. He is known for giving out hits such as Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Wagle Ki Duniya, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Khichdi.