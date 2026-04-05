Some Indian Expats In UAE Spend Up To Dh9,000 To Fly To Kerala Ahead Of Elections

Some expats in the UAE are spending up to Dh9,000 on flight tickets to go to India and vote in the upcoming state assembly elections in the southern Indian state of Kerala. However, the state is expecting a much lower turnout from residents of the Gulf given the high airfares and scaled back flight operations of Indian airlines to the region.

Muneer Berike, who flew to his hometown in Kerala last week, said that he spent Dh9,000 for him and his family of four for a one-way ticket. The Dubai resident said it was a lot of money to spend but he was determined to exercise his democratic right to vote.

“Ever since I came to the UAE 19 years ago, I have not missed a single election,” he told Khaleej Times.“This year as well, I came early so I could help in some local campaigning work as well.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The state assembly elections in several Indian states, including Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, and in the union territory of Puducherry, are scheduled to take place in April. In Kerala, they will happen on April 9 and will see the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) attempting a record third consecutive term in government, with the 81-year-old Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading the group.

Ajman resident Asha Abdulkader spent Dh4,000 on a two-way ticket to Kerala on Friday. She said she was ready to spend that money.“My main intention was to cast my vote despite the exorbitant ticket fares,” she said.“I am someone with a keen civic sense who closely watches the democratic process. I have never missed voting in any elections since I arrived in the UAE 25 years ago.”

She added that she was still undecided on who to vote for and was studying candidates for their track record and integrity before taking a final decision.

Her sister Nimmi also paid an equal amount for a ticket to go home. She said that it was important for her to ensure that her voice is heard.“At a time when the political scene in India is getting increasingly polarised, it is very important that we vote and make our voices heard,” she said.

Usually, tens of thousands of expats from Kerala travel home to cast their votes in the elections. In 2024, several local organisations had arranged for charter flights to take expats home. This year, due to the current situation, many have decided not to do so.

According to Vijay Thottathil, from local social group INCAS, many residents are looking for alternatives.“The ticket prices to Kerala range between Dh2,000 and Dh2,500 one way,” he said.“So, several people are attempting to take tickets to Bangalore and then travel to their constituency in Kerala. This year we are expecting very low turnout of Gulf Malayalis for the elections.”

Nizar Thalangara, president of Indian Association Sharjah, said that theirs was one group that decided not to charter a flight to India.“We used to do it but current regional issues are not permitting us to do so,” he said.“The cutting back of flights by Indian carriers has also severely impacted the connectivity between both countries.”

India state elections face lower turnout as Kerala NRIs saddled by hefty airfares Dh555 UAE-India airfare: Travellers can cut costs by half; here's how India evacuates 350 stranded fishermen from Iran to Chennai via Armenia