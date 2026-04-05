Stressed About Property Payments In The UAE? Developers Offer Deferment

Property developers in the UAE are offering payment deferment options to buyers facing difficulty in meeting monthly instalments due to ongoing regional tensions, while maintaining that construction activity and project timelines remain unaffected.

Developers say requests are being handled on a case-by-case basis, with flexibility extended to customers experiencing genuine short-term financial challenges.

Azizi Developments said it is working closely with affected buyers and has introduced internal mechanisms to evaluate such requests.

“We are approaching this on a case-by-case basis, working closely with customers who are experiencing genuine short-term challenges. Our customers are an extension of the Azizi family, and we treat them accordingly - with a focus on fairness, understanding, and practical support,” said Tizian Raab, Vice-President for Communications and Advisor to the Group CEO at Azizi Developments.

He added that the company has established a dedicated internal committee to review deferment requests and ensure consistency.“Where appropriate, we are accommodating requests through tailored solutions, including limited flexibility on payment timelines. These are not standardised deferment schemes, but measured adjustments based on individual circumstances and necessity.”

Raab emphasised that there are no disruptions to operations, with projects progressing as scheduled.

Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner of Fakhruddin Properties, said the company has long supported buyers facing genuine financial constraints.

“We've always accommodated buyers as long as there is a genuine reason. Some pay in advance, while others may face delays due to financial difficulties. We don't charge penalties in such cases and are open to deferment requests,” he said.

Fakhruddin noted that construction across projects continues at full pace, supported by available financing and active contractor engagement.“We don't see any issues in delivering projects on time. All aspects of construction are progressing well, and the country itself remains very safe,” he added.

Dubai-based RRS International Development also confirmed receiving a limited number of deferment requests.

Rakesh Mirchandani, Co-founder of RRS International Development and Partner at RRS Capital Management, said the company is directly engaging with customers to assess their needs.

“This means offering deferred payments - a short-term relief that eases immediate pressure while keeping long-term commitments on track. We're addressing requests with care and a solutions-oriented mindset,” he said.

Mirchandani added that deferments are typically granted for one to three months, depending on individual circumstances.“We remain fully committed to continuing development and delivery, standing by both our clients and investors as we navigate this evolving situation,” he said.

Casagrand, another Dubai-based developer, said it has also received a small number of deferment-related inquiries.

“We recognise that the current regional situation may create uncertainty for some buyers, and we are proactively engaging with customers to understand their needs,” said Luthfullah K, Director, Dubai, Casagrand.

The company is offering incentives such as 4 per cent Dubai Land Department fee waivers and special price discounts to reduce the overall cost of ownership.

Despite the requests, developers say market sentiment remains resilient, with steady demand and continued sales momentum across the UAE property sector.

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