Egypt Moves To Close Obour Landfill, Convert Site Into Green Park

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Local Development and Environment said on Sunday it has begun implementing a plan to close and rehabilitate the Obour landfill east of Cairo, with part of the site set to be transformed into a green park following persistent complaints from residents over pollution.

The ministry said waste intake at the landfill was halted from April 1, with safe closure procedures now underway in line with environmental standards aimed at reducing emissions, odours and uncontrolled burning.

The redevelopment plan seeks to shrink the landfill's footprint from around 300 feddans to 130 feddans, while repurposing the remaining 170 feddans for green spaces and potential investment projects.

Minister Manal Awad said addressing residents' concerns over emissions and odours is a top priority, stressing the need to accelerate mitigation efforts to limit environmental and health impacts.

The project includes systems to manage landfill gas and leachate, alongside the engineered closure of the site in cooperation with a specialised company, according to the ministry.

The plan builds on similar initiatives, including the rehabilitation of the Salam landfill, and aims to position the Obour project as a model for sustainable environmental development in Egypt.