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EU Introduces Ban on Fully AI-Generated Visuals in Official Communications

EU Introduces Ban on Fully AI-Generated Visuals in Official Communications


2026-04-05 09:31:30
(MENAFN) The European Commission, European Parliament, and European Council have introduced a ban on entirely AI-generated visuals in official communications, as stated by reports.

The restriction aims to protect public confidence and maintain the credibility of institutional messaging amid growing concerns that synthetic media is making it difficult to distinguish between real and fabricated content.

Thomas Regnier emphasized, “The footage and photos that we are using and making available for journalists’ use or for official information purposes do not include AI-generated content,” and added that “authenticity” remains a top priority.

While AI tools can still be employed to enhance or improve the quality of existing images, the creation of fully synthetic images or videos is not permitted.

Observers note that this cautious approach addresses legitimate risks but may also reduce flexibility in the fast-moving digital communications environment.

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