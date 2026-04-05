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Death Toll Climbs to Twenty-Eight Following Gunmen Attack in Nigeria
(MENAFN) Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang confirmed Tuesday that 28 people have died in a gunmen attack on the Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area.
In a statewide address, Mutfwang described the incident as "tragic" and "senseless," pledging that those responsible would be caught and held accountable. The attack occurred Sunday night when gunmen opened fire on residents, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. Earlier reports from local authorities had listed lower numbers before the governor provided the updated toll.
During his visit to the affected community and some of the injured, Mutfwang offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and reassured residents of the government’s commitment to restoring peace and security. He directed security agencies to intensify operations to track down the perpetrators.
Plateau State, situated in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, has faced recurrent violence over the years, often linked to communal disputes, criminal gangs, and conflicts over land and resources. Gunmen attacks like this one continue to highlight the region’s ongoing insecurity. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the Angwan Rukuba incident.
In a statewide address, Mutfwang described the incident as "tragic" and "senseless," pledging that those responsible would be caught and held accountable. The attack occurred Sunday night when gunmen opened fire on residents, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. Earlier reports from local authorities had listed lower numbers before the governor provided the updated toll.
During his visit to the affected community and some of the injured, Mutfwang offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and reassured residents of the government’s commitment to restoring peace and security. He directed security agencies to intensify operations to track down the perpetrators.
Plateau State, situated in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, has faced recurrent violence over the years, often linked to communal disputes, criminal gangs, and conflicts over land and resources. Gunmen attacks like this one continue to highlight the region’s ongoing insecurity. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the Angwan Rukuba incident.
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