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Oman, Iran Hold Talks to Secure Vital Hormuz Shipping Lane
(MENAFN) Oman and Iran convened high-level discussions Sunday aimed at safeguarding the uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, Omani state media reported.
The Oman News Agency confirmed that the talks were conducted at the undersecretaries level within both nations' foreign ministries, with technical experts from each side tabling a range of ideas and proposals designed to stabilize the increasingly fraught waterway.
Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz — the world's most critical chokepoint for oil and gas transit — has plummeted sharply in the aftermath of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, compelling governments and energy companies to urgently explore alternative maritime and overland routes to compensate for the disruption.
The economic stakes are enormous. Approximately 20 million barrels of oil traverse the strait every single day, and its effective closure has sent oil prices surging while driving up shipping and insurance costs — reverberations that have triggered mounting alarm across global financial markets.
Iran's state news agency cited a senior Iranian official who revealed that Tehran is already working with Muscat on a formal framework to govern maritime transit through the corridor. "We are drafting a protocol for Iran and Oman to supervise transit in the Strait of Hormuz," said Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, in remarks made Thursday.
The diplomatic push comes as regional tensions remain dangerously elevated following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military assets, while simultaneously imposing sweeping restrictions on vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz — a pressure tactic with far-reaching consequences for global energy security.
The Oman News Agency confirmed that the talks were conducted at the undersecretaries level within both nations' foreign ministries, with technical experts from each side tabling a range of ideas and proposals designed to stabilize the increasingly fraught waterway.
Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz — the world's most critical chokepoint for oil and gas transit — has plummeted sharply in the aftermath of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, compelling governments and energy companies to urgently explore alternative maritime and overland routes to compensate for the disruption.
The economic stakes are enormous. Approximately 20 million barrels of oil traverse the strait every single day, and its effective closure has sent oil prices surging while driving up shipping and insurance costs — reverberations that have triggered mounting alarm across global financial markets.
Iran's state news agency cited a senior Iranian official who revealed that Tehran is already working with Muscat on a formal framework to govern maritime transit through the corridor. "We are drafting a protocol for Iran and Oman to supervise transit in the Strait of Hormuz," said Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, in remarks made Thursday.
The diplomatic push comes as regional tensions remain dangerously elevated following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military assets, while simultaneously imposing sweeping restrictions on vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz — a pressure tactic with far-reaching consequences for global energy security.
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