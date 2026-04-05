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Germany Requires Army Approval for Men Aged 17–45 to Travel Abroad
(MENAFN) Germany has enacted a major change in its military regulations, mandating that most men aged 17 to 45 obtain approval from the Bundeswehr before leaving the country for extended periods, daily Frankfurter Rundschau reported Saturday.
The rule is part of the broader Military Service Modernization Act, effective earlier this year, which also reinstates military registration and medical exams to help expand the German armed forces from around 184,000 personnel to between 255,000 and 270,000 by 2035.
While the full registration process for men born in 2008 and later will be phased in later, the new requirement for travel approval is already in effect. Under the updated clause, men planning to stay abroad for more than three months must secure authorization from their Bundeswehr unit. This also applies to extensions of previously approved stays or unapproved stays exceeding three months.
Officials state the measure is intended to improve tracking of men liable for military service and bolster Germany’s defense readiness amid heightened security concerns, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
However, civil liberties advocates have voiced concerns, arguing the rule imposes an unprecedented restriction on freedom of movement for a large segment of the population.
The rule is part of the broader Military Service Modernization Act, effective earlier this year, which also reinstates military registration and medical exams to help expand the German armed forces from around 184,000 personnel to between 255,000 and 270,000 by 2035.
While the full registration process for men born in 2008 and later will be phased in later, the new requirement for travel approval is already in effect. Under the updated clause, men planning to stay abroad for more than three months must secure authorization from their Bundeswehr unit. This also applies to extensions of previously approved stays or unapproved stays exceeding three months.
Officials state the measure is intended to improve tracking of men liable for military service and bolster Germany’s defense readiness amid heightened security concerns, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
However, civil liberties advocates have voiced concerns, arguing the rule imposes an unprecedented restriction on freedom of movement for a large segment of the population.
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