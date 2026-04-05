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Slovak PM Urges European Union to Reconsider Sanctions on Russian oil, gas
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico urged the European Union on Saturday to reconsider sanctions on Russian oil and gas due to growing energy supply disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The disruption follows Iran’s suspension of most commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route responsible for about one-fifth of global oil and LNG flows, which has pushed up energy and fuel prices across Europe. Countries like Slovakia, heavily reliant on imported energy, are under mounting pressure.
Following a phone call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Fico called on the EU to reopen dialogue with Russia to ensure that member states can secure alternative oil and gas supplies, including from Russia. He also emphasized restoring flows through the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
Both Slovakia and Hungary are currently exempt from certain EU sanctions on Russian oil due to limited alternatives. Fico and Orban claimed Ukraine has delayed resuming pipeline deliveries for political reasons, though Kyiv denied this, citing ongoing repairs after a Russian drone strike earlier this year.
The disruption follows Iran’s suspension of most commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route responsible for about one-fifth of global oil and LNG flows, which has pushed up energy and fuel prices across Europe. Countries like Slovakia, heavily reliant on imported energy, are under mounting pressure.
Following a phone call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Fico called on the EU to reopen dialogue with Russia to ensure that member states can secure alternative oil and gas supplies, including from Russia. He also emphasized restoring flows through the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
Both Slovakia and Hungary are currently exempt from certain EU sanctions on Russian oil due to limited alternatives. Fico and Orban claimed Ukraine has delayed resuming pipeline deliveries for political reasons, though Kyiv denied this, citing ongoing repairs after a Russian drone strike earlier this year.
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