Taiwan Detects 9 PLA Sorties, 6 Vessels Operating Near Territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Thursday recorded 9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

"9 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", the post added. 9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and... twitter/zzZ1khFZmf - 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) (@MoNDefense) May 28, 2026

Continued Incursions This Week

On Wednesday, it detected the presence of 10 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time).

Earlier on Tuesday, 29 sorties of PLA aircraft, seven vessels and an official ship were around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

US Remarks on 'Taiwan Problem'

Earlier on May 21, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'.

"On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said.

Historical Context of the Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy.

Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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