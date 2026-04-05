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US Air Force Loses at Least Seven Aircraft in War on Iran

US Air Force Loses at Least Seven Aircraft in War on Iran


2026-04-05 08:45:10
(MENAFN) The US Air Force has lost at least seven aircraft in its ongoing war with Iran, CNN reported. On Friday alone, two fighter jets—a F-15 and an A-10—were downed in separate incidents.

Earlier losses include three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti defenses on March 2, though all six crew members ejected safely and have returned to missions. On March 12, six US personnel died when a KC-135 refueling tanker crashed in Iraq during Operation Epic Fury. Additionally, an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft was destroyed on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 27, injuring at least ten service members.

A US F-35 was also forced to make an emergency landing last month after taking damage, reportedly from Iranian fire. The conflict began with a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian drone and missile retaliation across the region.

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