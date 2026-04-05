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US Air Force Loses at Least Seven Aircraft in War on Iran
(MENAFN) The US Air Force has lost at least seven aircraft in its ongoing war with Iran, CNN reported. On Friday alone, two fighter jets—a F-15 and an A-10—were downed in separate incidents.
Earlier losses include three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti defenses on March 2, though all six crew members ejected safely and have returned to missions. On March 12, six US personnel died when a KC-135 refueling tanker crashed in Iraq during Operation Epic Fury. Additionally, an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft was destroyed on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 27, injuring at least ten service members.
A US F-35 was also forced to make an emergency landing last month after taking damage, reportedly from Iranian fire. The conflict began with a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian drone and missile retaliation across the region.
Earlier losses include three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti defenses on March 2, though all six crew members ejected safely and have returned to missions. On March 12, six US personnel died when a KC-135 refueling tanker crashed in Iraq during Operation Epic Fury. Additionally, an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft was destroyed on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 27, injuring at least ten service members.
A US F-35 was also forced to make an emergency landing last month after taking damage, reportedly from Iranian fire. The conflict began with a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian drone and missile retaliation across the region.
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