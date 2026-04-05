Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thirteen People Pass Away Due to Explosions at Burundi Ammunition Depot

Thirteen People Pass Away Due to Explosions at Burundi Ammunition Depot


2026-04-05 08:39:40
(MENAFN) At least 13 civilians have died and dozens more were injured following a series of powerful blasts at an ammunition depot in Burundi’s largest city, Bujumbura, according to the army.

The military reported that 57 people, including three soldiers, were wounded. Homes and private vehicles were damaged, and military facilities and equipment were destroyed in the explosions.

The blasts occurred late Tuesday at the depot in the Musaga suburb, and an army spokesperson said earlier that an electrical fault caused the explosions. Shrapnel and debris were thrown more than 5km (three miles) from the site.

Eyewitnesses and family members initially reported four deaths, while security sources suggested that dozens may have perished. One woman told BBC Gahuza that a relative detained at Mpimba Central Prison had died after a bomb struck the facility. Several inmates at the nearby prison were reportedly injured.

In Gisandema, a north-eastern neighborhood, witnesses said a bomb destroyed a house, killing a domestic worker.

MENAFN05042026000045017281ID1110944183



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search