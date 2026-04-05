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Thirteen People Pass Away Due to Explosions at Burundi Ammunition Depot
(MENAFN) At least 13 civilians have died and dozens more were injured following a series of powerful blasts at an ammunition depot in Burundi’s largest city, Bujumbura, according to the army.
The military reported that 57 people, including three soldiers, were wounded. Homes and private vehicles were damaged, and military facilities and equipment were destroyed in the explosions.
The blasts occurred late Tuesday at the depot in the Musaga suburb, and an army spokesperson said earlier that an electrical fault caused the explosions. Shrapnel and debris were thrown more than 5km (three miles) from the site.
Eyewitnesses and family members initially reported four deaths, while security sources suggested that dozens may have perished. One woman told BBC Gahuza that a relative detained at Mpimba Central Prison had died after a bomb struck the facility. Several inmates at the nearby prison were reportedly injured.
In Gisandema, a north-eastern neighborhood, witnesses said a bomb destroyed a house, killing a domestic worker.
The military reported that 57 people, including three soldiers, were wounded. Homes and private vehicles were damaged, and military facilities and equipment were destroyed in the explosions.
The blasts occurred late Tuesday at the depot in the Musaga suburb, and an army spokesperson said earlier that an electrical fault caused the explosions. Shrapnel and debris were thrown more than 5km (three miles) from the site.
Eyewitnesses and family members initially reported four deaths, while security sources suggested that dozens may have perished. One woman told BBC Gahuza that a relative detained at Mpimba Central Prison had died after a bomb struck the facility. Several inmates at the nearby prison were reportedly injured.
In Gisandema, a north-eastern neighborhood, witnesses said a bomb destroyed a house, killing a domestic worker.
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