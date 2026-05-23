BRICS Countries Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Reaffirm Commitment To Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) BRICS member countries condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam attack and other terrorist attacks against them and reaffirmed commitment to further enhancing counter terrorism cooperation among them, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The 11th Annual BRICS Counter Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) Plenary and Sub Groups' Meetings were held in New Delhi on May 21-22 under the Chairmanship of India, MEA said on Saturday in a statement.

The meetings marked 10 years of the establishment of the BRICS CTWG.

Ambassador Sibi George, MEA Secretary (West), "emphasised the importance of collective and united efforts of the BRICS member countries to tackle the global menace of terrorism and urged the BRICS member countries to work together to make BRICS CTWG a more resilient, constructive, innovative, inclusive and result-oriented Working Group in the keynote address on the inaugural day."

He also thanked BRICS member countries for showing solidarity and extending support to India following the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

Ambassador George emphasised the need for a robust collaborative approach to tackle the challenges to counter terrorism, like evolving terror funding mechanisms, radicalisation and the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorism.

He reiterated India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Sibi George also expressed India's concern over cross-border terrorism and called for concerted and united efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Indian diplomat reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation with BRICS member countries for a secure and terror-free world.

According to the statement, during the meetings, member countries discussed the full spectrum of counter-terrorism cooperation to address existing and emerging challenges.

Vinod Bahade, MEA Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), chaired the meetings in which senior counter terrorism officials from 10 BRICS member countries also participated.

The BRICS CTWG Plenary meeting was preceded by the meetings of the five thematic Sub Groups, the MEA said.