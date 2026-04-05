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Bahrain Extinguishes Fire Sparked by Iranian Drone at Petrochemical Facility
(MENAFN) Bahrain reported on Sunday that fires sparked by an Iranian drone attack at a petrochemical plant have been “fully” extinguished.
According to statements, the drone strike set several operational units at the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company ablaze. “The situation is now under control,” officials said, noting that no injuries were reported. Authorities are currently assessing the site to determine the full extent of the damage.
Emergency response teams were dispatched immediately and coordinated with Civil Defense and other government authorities to manage the incident and secure the facility. The Interior Ministry earlier confirmed that civil defense units were working to control the fire, without providing additional details. Social media footage showed significant explosions and flames at the site.
The region has been on heightened alert since a US-Israeli air campaign against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
According to statements, the drone strike set several operational units at the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company ablaze. “The situation is now under control,” officials said, noting that no injuries were reported. Authorities are currently assessing the site to determine the full extent of the damage.
Emergency response teams were dispatched immediately and coordinated with Civil Defense and other government authorities to manage the incident and secure the facility. The Interior Ministry earlier confirmed that civil defense units were working to control the fire, without providing additional details. Social media footage showed significant explosions and flames at the site.
The region has been on heightened alert since a US-Israeli air campaign against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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