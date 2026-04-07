Row Erupts In Shimla Over Proposed 'Nikah' At Ram Mandir Hall

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, April 7 (IANS) A major controversy has surfaced in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, after tensions escalated over a proposed 'Nikah' ceremony scheduled to be held at a hall in the Ram Mandir premises of the city, drawing strong objections from several Hindu organisations.

The issue has triggered sharp reactions from Hindu groups, who have opposed the idea of conducting a Muslim wedding ceremony at a venue associated with a temple. These organisations have termed the move inappropriate and have warned of protests if the event is allowed to proceed as planned.

The matter has also been formally raised with the temple authorities, with Hindu groups lodging their protest before the managing committee -- Sood Sabha. The situation further intensified following public statements made by members associated with the temple administration.

Mohammed Nasir, a resident of Eidgah Colony in Shimla, had planned to organise his daughter's Nikah ceremony at the Ram Mandir Hall. The proposal has drawn strong resistance from the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, which has openly opposed the decision.

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has maintained that allowing a Muslim family to hold a wedding ceremony within temple premises is unacceptable.

Leaders of the committee have warned that a large-scale protest will be organised if the ceremony is not cancelled.

Reiterating the group's stand, its leader, Madan Thakur, threatened symbolic actions, including undergoing 'mundan' (ritual tonsuring) and organising demonstrations.

Speaking to IANS, Thakur said, "This is a deliberate attempt to incite the sentiments of Hindus. Certain traitors -- our own Jaychands -- are complicit in this for the sake of a little money. If the spirit of brotherhood is truly the objective, then we, too, should be granted permission to organise Hanuman Chalisa recitations and Jagrans inside mosques."

Issuing a further warning, he added that if what he described as anti-Hindu actions were not withdrawn, a protest procession would be taken out at the same location on April 11, along with ritual tonsuring by participants.

Amid the escalating row, the Sood Sabha has taken a different position on the issue. The committee's chief, Rajiv Sood, stated that the organisation respects the sentiments of all religious communities and emphasised that such ceremonies have been held at the venue in the past as well.

Speaking to IANS, Sood said, "The consumption of meat, fish, and alcohol is strictly prohibited within the temple premises under any circumstances. The sentiments of Hindus must not be hurt; the Sangharsh Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the authorities, following which an executive meeting has been convened today to decide on the course of action. Both bride and groom are Muslims, and the marriage is not being held inside the temple but in a hall in the much larger premises of the temple."

He further underlined that neither the Constitution of India nor the internal regulations of the Sood Sabha allow discrimination on the basis of religion.

He added that a final decision on the matter will be announced soon after consultations.