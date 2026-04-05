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US Strips Residency from Relatives of Qasem Soleimani
(MENAFN) US authorities have taken action against family members of the late Iranian military figure Qasem Soleimani, revoking the residency status of two relatives and placing them in detention, according to official statements released on Saturday.
As stated by reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the cancellation of lawful permanent residency for Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, identified as Soleimani’s niece, along with her daughter. Both individuals were later taken into custody by federal agents and are currently being held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Officials justified the move by pointing to Afshar’s alleged expressions of support for Iran’s leadership and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the US classifies as a terrorist entity. Authorities also referenced her online activity, claiming she shared content aligned with Iranian state narratives and endorsed attacks targeting American personnel and military installations in the region.
In addition, US officials confirmed that Afshar’s husband has been denied entry into the country.
According to reports, a related decision earlier in the month involved the revocation of legal status for Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Iranian National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani, as well as her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Both individuals have since departed the United States and are barred from returning.
The measures were reportedly carried out in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and immigration authorities, with officials emphasizing that individuals perceived as supporting what they describe as hostile or terrorist-linked regimes would not be permitted to remain in the country.
These developments come as tensions persist during the second month of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has previously stated that the United States holds "definitive international responsibility" for the January 2020 killing of Soleimani and his associates in a drone strike near Baghdad Airport.
As stated by reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the cancellation of lawful permanent residency for Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, identified as Soleimani’s niece, along with her daughter. Both individuals were later taken into custody by federal agents and are currently being held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Officials justified the move by pointing to Afshar’s alleged expressions of support for Iran’s leadership and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the US classifies as a terrorist entity. Authorities also referenced her online activity, claiming she shared content aligned with Iranian state narratives and endorsed attacks targeting American personnel and military installations in the region.
In addition, US officials confirmed that Afshar’s husband has been denied entry into the country.
According to reports, a related decision earlier in the month involved the revocation of legal status for Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Iranian National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani, as well as her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Both individuals have since departed the United States and are barred from returning.
The measures were reportedly carried out in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and immigration authorities, with officials emphasizing that individuals perceived as supporting what they describe as hostile or terrorist-linked regimes would not be permitted to remain in the country.
These developments come as tensions persist during the second month of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has previously stated that the United States holds "definitive international responsibility" for the January 2020 killing of Soleimani and his associates in a drone strike near Baghdad Airport.
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