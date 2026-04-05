UAE: LEGO's Collab With Football Superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi And Others Now Available

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For a moment, the Internet thought it was another AI-generated stunt.

As Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Vinícius Júnior appeared in a slick campaign, it quickly made the rounds online, with many questioning whether it was real or digitally created. The lineup alone felt almost too big to be true, until LEGO stepped in to end the debate with a simple hashtag: #HonestlyItsNotAI.

Recommended For You

But it is real, and it has officially landed in the UAE.

The LEGO Group has unveiled a new football-themed collection under the tagline“Everyone wants a piece”, bringing four of the sport's biggest stars into brick form for the first time. The sets are part of a wider global rollout ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, tapping into growing excitement around the tournament.

What the sets include

The collection is split into two main formats,“Football Highlights” and“Football Legend” sets.

The Highlights range, priced at Dh129 in the UAE, includes builds for all four players, each designed around their identity. Ronaldo's set is shaped around his iconic“CR7” branding, Mbappé's reflects speed and precision, Messi's centres on his signature number 10, while Vini Jr.'s captures the energy of Brazilian football.

For those looking for a more detailed build, the Legend sets focus on Ronaldo and Messi, with larger display figures and multiple pose options, including Ronaldo's well-known celebration and Messi's victory stance.

There is also a premium Messi“Celebration” wall art set, made up of more than 1,400 pieces, aimed at older collectors.

More than just a toy

Speaking about the collaboration, Ronaldo said it is not every day a player gets turned into a LEGO set, describing it as a way to blend football with creativity and revisit key moments from his journey.

Mbappé said the set reflects the energy and ambition that define the sport, while Messi compared LEGO building to football itself, highlighting the idea of learning, rebuilding and celebrating progress. Vini Jr. also pointed to the shared creativity between the game and the builds.

Messi added:“Similar to football, LEGO play is all about building and rebuilding, trying new things, learning from mistakes and celebrating successes. I love how these LEGO sets bring my on-pitch moments to life in a fun and imaginative way. I'm thrilled for fans to explore the magic of football through these sets and together celebrate the sport we all love.”

The launch is part of a wider push by LEGO to expand into sports culture, with interactive fan experiences, pop-ups and digital content expected to roll out globally in the lead-up to the World Cup.

A senior executive at LEGO said the aim of the collection is to bring football to life through play, allowing fans to celebrate their favourite players in a creative, hands-on way.

When and where to get them

The sets are now available for pre-order in the UAE through LEGO's official website and will be released in stores starting May, with the Messi“Celebration” set arriving in June.

Prices range from Dh129 for the 490-piece sets to Dh799 for the 1,427-piece collector edition.

With football season building momentum, the timing gives fans a new way to connect with the game beyond the pitch.

A campaign that blurred the line

Part of what drove the confusion online was how polished and cinematic the campaign looked. With hyper-real visuals and major global athletes featured together, many users initially assumed it had been created using AI.

Instead, the campaign marks the launch of LEGO's new“Editions” platform, designed to connect fans with cultural icons through collectible, display-ready builds.

Each set goes beyond just a figure. Fans can build stylised scenes inspired by each player's journey, complete with small details and hidden references tied to their careers.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich to play in Dubai Intercontinental U13 Cup Which countries have qualified for 2026 Fifa World Cup?

ALSO READ