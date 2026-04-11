Here Is What Meryl Streep Has To Say About Karan Johar's 'The Devil Wears Prada' Look

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar got the opportunity to interact with the "The Devil Wears Prada 2" stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during his trip to Tokyo.

In tune with the theme of the film, their conversation ranged from the movie to fashion. Meryl even shared her views on KJo's outfit of the day.

20th Century Studios published a clip on their official social media handle in which Karan was seen talking to Meryl and Anne.

We could hear Anne asking the Dharma head,“Do you judge their shoes?” To this, Karan replied,“All the time!” leaving Anne laughing.

Meanwhile, Meryl observed Karan's choice of shoes for the occasion, who was wearing Prada footwear. Giving her nod, she said,“You have the perfect shoes on today!”

Earlier, Karan used social media to express his admiration for Meryl and "The Devil Wears Prada", confessing that he has seen the movie more than 47 times.

His post on Insta went, "This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here's another confession - my knees were RATTLING!"

Sharing his experience of talking to Meryl and Anne, he continued, "They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there's so much more...because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing...that's all."