RBI Policy, US-Iran Tensions And Oil Spike Likely To Drive Stock Market Next Week

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Indian stock markets ended their sixth consecutive week lower, with benchmark indices slipping nearly 0.5 per cent amid heightened volatility triggered by a mix of global uncertainties and domestic concerns.

Investors are now bracing for another eventful week, where the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision, escalating geopolitical tensions, and surging crude oil prices are expected to dictate market direction.

The holiday-shortened week began on a weak footing, as rising tensions between the United States and Iran, coupled with a sharp spike in crude oil prices, dented investor sentiment and led to broad-based selling.

However, markets staged a midweek recovery as fears of an immediate escalation eased and oil prices showed some signs of cooling.

Despite the rebound, volatility remained elevated due to inconsistent global cues, persistent foreign institutional investor outflows, concerns over inflation, and a weakening rupee.

By the end of the week, the Nifty settled at 22,713.10, while the Sensex closed at 73,319.55.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that from a technical standpoint, the 22,150–21,900 zone is likely to act as a key support area.

“On the upside, resistance is seen in the 23,000-23,500 range. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly timeframe stands at 27.88,” an analyst stated.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the upcoming monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet from April 6 to April 8 for its first session of FY27.

Geopolitical developments will also remain a key overhang. The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran appears to be intensifying, with reports of military escalation and strong warnings issued by Donald Trump.

Any further deterioration in the situation could significantly impact global risk sentiment and trigger fresh volatility in equities.

Crude oil prices, already on a sharp upward trajectory, will be another crucial factor. Brent crude has surged to around $109 per barrel following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

The spike, which marks a more than 50 per cent increase since late February, has raised concerns about inflationary pressures and input costs for Indian companies.