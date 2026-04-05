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India Announces Resumption of Iran Oil Imports
(MENAFN) India has resumed crude oil purchases from Iran for the first time since 2019, a landmark shift in the South Asian nation's energy strategy as the widening Middle East conflict continues to batter global oil supplies and reshape procurement decisions across Asia.
The announcement, made Saturday, marks India's first public acknowledgment of Iranian oil imports in seven years — a halt that had been enforced after Washington declined to renew sanctions waivers for buyers of Iranian crude, forcing New Delhi to seek alternative sources.
Breaking the Seven-Year Silence
India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirmed the resumption in a post on X, the US-based social media platform, stating: "Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports."
The ministry underscored the breadth of India's import network, noting the country sources crude from more than 40 nations, "with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations." It further assured: "India's crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months."
The policy shift follows a 30-day US sanctions waiver on Iranian oil purchases granted last month, opening a narrow but significant window for buyers to re-engage with Tehran's energy sector.
A Region on Fire — And Markets Feeling It
India's pivot back to Iranian crude comes against the backdrop of one of the most destabilizing conflicts to hit the Middle East in decades. On February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint air offensive against Iran, a campaign that has since claimed over 1,340 lives — among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least 13 US servicemen have been killed and several others wounded in the ongoing hostilities.
Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations, inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation and financial markets.
The Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil shipments flow — has become a flashpoint, with the conflict straining one of the most strategically vital chokepoints in global energy trade and driving fuel prices sharply higher worldwide.
Strategic and Economic Imperative
For New Delhi, the stakes are considerable. India sources nearly half of its total energy needs from the Middle East, a supply chain valued at $180 billion in 2024 alone, according to the most recent available figures. With regional disruptions showing no signs of abating, tapping Iranian reserves — even under a temporary waiver framework — offers Indian refiners a degree of pricing flexibility and supply security at a moment of acute global energy stress.
Whether the waiver will be extended beyond its current 30-day window remains a pivotal question for markets, policymakers, and energy traders watching the conflict's trajectory closely.
The announcement, made Saturday, marks India's first public acknowledgment of Iranian oil imports in seven years — a halt that had been enforced after Washington declined to renew sanctions waivers for buyers of Iranian crude, forcing New Delhi to seek alternative sources.
Breaking the Seven-Year Silence
India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirmed the resumption in a post on X, the US-based social media platform, stating: "Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports."
The ministry underscored the breadth of India's import network, noting the country sources crude from more than 40 nations, "with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations." It further assured: "India's crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months."
The policy shift follows a 30-day US sanctions waiver on Iranian oil purchases granted last month, opening a narrow but significant window for buyers to re-engage with Tehran's energy sector.
A Region on Fire — And Markets Feeling It
India's pivot back to Iranian crude comes against the backdrop of one of the most destabilizing conflicts to hit the Middle East in decades. On February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint air offensive against Iran, a campaign that has since claimed over 1,340 lives — among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least 13 US servicemen have been killed and several others wounded in the ongoing hostilities.
Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations, inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation and financial markets.
The Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil shipments flow — has become a flashpoint, with the conflict straining one of the most strategically vital chokepoints in global energy trade and driving fuel prices sharply higher worldwide.
Strategic and Economic Imperative
For New Delhi, the stakes are considerable. India sources nearly half of its total energy needs from the Middle East, a supply chain valued at $180 billion in 2024 alone, according to the most recent available figures. With regional disruptions showing no signs of abating, tapping Iranian reserves — even under a temporary waiver framework — offers Indian refiners a degree of pricing flexibility and supply security at a moment of acute global energy stress.
Whether the waiver will be extended beyond its current 30-day window remains a pivotal question for markets, policymakers, and energy traders watching the conflict's trajectory closely.
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