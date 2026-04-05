Syrskyi Discusses Counter-Drone Measures And Military Training With Airborne Assault Units

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this on Facebook.

Syrskyi noted that he held a meeting with the sergeants and soldiers of the airborne assault and assault units.

According to him, "We talked about important things: the needs of servicemen, challenges, frontline perspectives, supply issues, and many other matters that are not always visible from offices."

"The most important thing in the Defense Forces is the people. The task of commanders and leaders is not just to assign a task and demand its execution, but above all, to provide support, train, and preserve the lives of their soldiers. This should work through mutual respect between the commander and the subordinate. And this is precisely what fundamentally distinguishes the Ukrainian military from the Russian occupying army," Syrskyi emphasized.

AFU adjusts training to counter Russian drones – Syrskyi

During the discussion, the Commander-in-Chief reported, he heard directly from sergeants and soldiers their feedback on service, their views on battlefield actions, and options for countering enemy UAVs. They discussed training for servicemen, especially newcomers, coordination within military units, and other related issues.

"We agreed to meet again after some time to review the implementation of proposed ideas and the status of resolving problematic issues," Syrskyi added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Syrskyi emphasized that the main resource of the Ukrainian army is its people. According to him, mobilization is the primary source of replenishing the Armed Forces' personnel. It is necessary to ensure that this process is as comfortable as possible for those being mobilized, with no violations of the law or the procedures applied during mobilization. At the same time, Syrskyi rated the mobilization process in Ukraine at 6-7 out of 10.

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