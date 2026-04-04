Slovak PM Fico Calls On EU To Lift Sanctions And Resume Dialogue With Russia After Conversation With Hungarian PM Orban
The Slovak prime minister also called on the EU to take measures to address the energy crisis caused by the war in Iran.
Fico said in a statement after a call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the EU should renew dialogue with Russia and ensure conditions so member states can get missing gas and oil supplies from all sources, including Russia.Read also: Hungary halts gas supplies to Ukraine until oil transit via Druzhba pipeline gets restored - Orban
As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for the immediate lifting of sanctions against Russia's energy sector in light of the global energy crisis.
Photo: Zoltán Fischer / Press Office of the Prime Minister
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