MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters stated this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

The Slovak prime minister also called on the EU to take measures to address the energy crisis caused by the war in Iran.

Fico said in a statement after a call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the EU should renew dialogue with ​Russia and ensure conditions so member states can get missing gas and oil ​supplies from all sources, including Russia.

Hungary halts gas supplies to Ukraine until oil transit via Druzhba pipeline gets restored - Orban

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for the immediate lifting of sanctions against Russia's energy sector in light of the global energy crisis.

Photo: Zoltán Fischer / Press Office of the Prime Minister