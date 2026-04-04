Delegation Led By Witkoff And Kushner May Visit Ukraine After Easter Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated this in a comment to Bloomberg.

According to him, the delegation expected in Kyiv after Easter may also include Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

"Kushner, Witkoff, Lindsey Graham - those are the ones expected to come. Who else will be there - we'll see," he said.

It is noted that negotiators are currently discussing the level of security guarantees for Ukraine that the United States would provide and ensure in case Russia resumes its attacks.

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Budanov suggested that Kyiv may receive stronger security guarantees following the visit of the American delegation.

"We set out what we want a long time ago. I think it will be implemented soon. What comes next is another question. But on security guarantees, we have definitely made progress - we've already moved forward," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 3, Volodymyr Zelensky invited a U.S. negotiating delegation to Kyiv, after which the delegation may travel to Moscow.

Photo: Office of the President