Russian Propaganda Spreading Narratives Portraying Ukraine As“Terrorist State” Over Strikes On Russian Facilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications SPRAVDI.

Russian propaganda has also circulated accusations alleging the destruction of infrastructure related to the TurkStream gas pipeline and the creation of a supposed“energy crisis in Europe.”

Overall, on April 2, approximately 8,700 pieces of content mentioning Ukraine were published across around 130 resources that systematically spread disinformation and information manipulation.

Additionally, coordinated dissemination of materials has been recorded promoting narratives that portray Ukraine as a“failed state,” allegedly entirely dependent on external assistance and under“external governance.”

At the same time, narratives about a supposed“split” within the European Union and NATO over support for Ukraine are being spread, along with claims of the“weakness” of the European Union. In particular, Russian sources amplify statements by Donald Trump suggesting that the United States“should not have gotten involved in Ukraine” and that Joe Biden administration“spent hundreds of billions.” On April 2 alone, Russian media disseminated around 500 manipulative publications based on these statements.

Manipulations targeting European audiences also continue around incidents involving drone crashes in Finland and the Baltic states during operations by Ukraine's Defense Forces in Russia's Leningrad region.

Russian propaganda spreadingclaims about alleged preparations for mass mobilization of women in

A separate line of effort involves the use of FIMI (Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference) resources to infiltrate the information space of foreign countries with accusations that Ukraine is colluding with Brussels and interfering in Hungarian elections. In particular, messages are being spread about an alleged“energy blockade” of Hungary and the financing of the Tisza opposition party.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian propaganda previously fabricated a fake story about pensioners in Kherson allegedly being given pig heads and hooves as“humanitarian aid.”