NCM Forecasts Unstable Weather Across UAE Until April 10

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unstable weather conditions across the UAE from Saturday until 10th April, accompanied by chances of rainfall and increased wind activity.

The centre said in a statement today that the weather from Saturday night and Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light rain over the islands and some northern areas.

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On Monday, Tuesday and during Wednesday daytime, the weather will be clear to partly cloudy and at times dusty due to active to strong northwesterly winds, causing blowing dust and a drop in temperatures, while the sea will be rough to very rough at times.

The weather is expected to become unstable again from Wednesday night until Friday morning, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times and a chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas of the country at intermittent periods.

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