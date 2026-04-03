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Roofing Company San Antonio: Why One Company Eliminated Sales Commissions And Cut Prices By Half
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A roofing company in San Antonio recently completed a roof replacement for $11,800 - the same job a competing company quoted at $27,000. The $15,200 difference had nothing to do with materials or workmanship. Roof Direct San Antonio (RoofDirectSA), a locally owned company serving the San Antonio metro area since 2009, has completed over 500 residential roof replacements by operating without commissioned salespeople, showrooms, or television advertising - the overhead that can consume two-thirds of a typical premium roofing quote.
The case highlights a question that homeowners rarely think to ask: how much of a roofing quote actually pays for roofing?
Where Does Your Roofing Dollar Actually Go?
In the $27,000 quote above, the actual cost of materials and installation labor was approximately $8,800 - roughly 33 cents of every dollar. The remaining 67 cents covered sales commissions, showroom overhead, branded vehicle fleets, television advertising, and corporate profit margin.
That breakdown is not unusual. Most premium roofing companies in San Antonio operate on a commission-based sales model where salespeople earn 10–25% of each contract. That structure requires a showroom, branded trucks, office staff, and heavy marketing spend to generate leads for the sales team. By the time materials and labor are factored in, the actual roofing work represents a third or less of the homeowner's total cost.
"On that $27,000 quote, about $8,800 was going to actually replace the roof," said Daniel Cabrera, founder of Roof Direct San Antonio. "The other $18,200 was paying for everything except roofing - the salesperson, the showroom, the TV commercial. We charged $11,800 for the same job using the same Owens Corning shingles."
Why Do Some San Antonio Roofing Companies Charge More Than Double for the Same Materials?
The answer, according to Cabrera, is business model - not quality. Roof Direct San Antonio replaced the traditional commission model entirely. The company uses the same installation crews it has worked with since 2009 and installs the same Owens Corning shingles available from any licensed roofing contractor in San Antonio. The difference is the absence of a sales layer.
"We don't have a single commissioned salesperson," Cabrera said. "Homeowners see their exact roof price online in under two minutes. No appointment, no home visit, no follow-up calls. That's what happens when you take $15,000 in sales overhead out of the equation."
How Much Should a Roof Replacement Actually Cost in San Antonio?
Cabrera says homeowners should focus on what percentage of their quote is going to materials and labor versus overhead. In Roof Direct San Antonio's model, materials and labor account for roughly 75% of the homeowner's price. In a premium sales-driven model, that figure can drop below 35%.
The gap widens on larger roofs where the overhead multiplier compounds, but the driver is always the same: business model, not materials. Owens Corning OakRidge and Duration shingles cost the same regardless of which roofing contractor purchases them.
Homeowners across San Antonio searching for roofers in the area are often surprised by the price range they encounter. Cabrera attributes the variance entirely to the presence or absence of a commission-based sales force.
"If you're comparing two quotes that use the same shingles and the same type of crew, and one is $15,000 more - ask where that $15,000 is going," Cabrera said. "It's not going on your roof."
Homeowners looking for roof replacement near San Antonio can compare local roofing companies to see how pricing models differ across the market.
Roof Direct San Antonio serves homeowners across the San Antonio metropolitan area including Stone Oak, Alamo Heights, Helotes, Boerne, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Seguin, Converse, Live Oak, Bulverde, and Shavano Park.
About Roof Direct San Antonio
Roof Direct San Antonio is a locally owned roof replacement company based in San Antonio, Texas, specializing exclusively in residential roof replacement with instant online pricing and Owens Corning products. Homeowners see their exact price in under two minutes - no appointment, no salesperson, no home visit required. The company charges 40–50% less than premium San Antonio roofers by operating without commissioned salespeople, showrooms, or TV advertising. Roof Direct San Antonio has served the San Antonio metro area since 2009, completing over 500 residential roof replacements across Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Atascosa counties. For more information or an instant estimate, visit RoofDirectSA or call (210) 848-6538.
The case highlights a question that homeowners rarely think to ask: how much of a roofing quote actually pays for roofing?
Where Does Your Roofing Dollar Actually Go?
In the $27,000 quote above, the actual cost of materials and installation labor was approximately $8,800 - roughly 33 cents of every dollar. The remaining 67 cents covered sales commissions, showroom overhead, branded vehicle fleets, television advertising, and corporate profit margin.
That breakdown is not unusual. Most premium roofing companies in San Antonio operate on a commission-based sales model where salespeople earn 10–25% of each contract. That structure requires a showroom, branded trucks, office staff, and heavy marketing spend to generate leads for the sales team. By the time materials and labor are factored in, the actual roofing work represents a third or less of the homeowner's total cost.
"On that $27,000 quote, about $8,800 was going to actually replace the roof," said Daniel Cabrera, founder of Roof Direct San Antonio. "The other $18,200 was paying for everything except roofing - the salesperson, the showroom, the TV commercial. We charged $11,800 for the same job using the same Owens Corning shingles."
Why Do Some San Antonio Roofing Companies Charge More Than Double for the Same Materials?
The answer, according to Cabrera, is business model - not quality. Roof Direct San Antonio replaced the traditional commission model entirely. The company uses the same installation crews it has worked with since 2009 and installs the same Owens Corning shingles available from any licensed roofing contractor in San Antonio. The difference is the absence of a sales layer.
"We don't have a single commissioned salesperson," Cabrera said. "Homeowners see their exact roof price online in under two minutes. No appointment, no home visit, no follow-up calls. That's what happens when you take $15,000 in sales overhead out of the equation."
How Much Should a Roof Replacement Actually Cost in San Antonio?
Cabrera says homeowners should focus on what percentage of their quote is going to materials and labor versus overhead. In Roof Direct San Antonio's model, materials and labor account for roughly 75% of the homeowner's price. In a premium sales-driven model, that figure can drop below 35%.
The gap widens on larger roofs where the overhead multiplier compounds, but the driver is always the same: business model, not materials. Owens Corning OakRidge and Duration shingles cost the same regardless of which roofing contractor purchases them.
Homeowners across San Antonio searching for roofers in the area are often surprised by the price range they encounter. Cabrera attributes the variance entirely to the presence or absence of a commission-based sales force.
"If you're comparing two quotes that use the same shingles and the same type of crew, and one is $15,000 more - ask where that $15,000 is going," Cabrera said. "It's not going on your roof."
Homeowners looking for roof replacement near San Antonio can compare local roofing companies to see how pricing models differ across the market.
Roof Direct San Antonio serves homeowners across the San Antonio metropolitan area including Stone Oak, Alamo Heights, Helotes, Boerne, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Seguin, Converse, Live Oak, Bulverde, and Shavano Park.
About Roof Direct San Antonio
Roof Direct San Antonio is a locally owned roof replacement company based in San Antonio, Texas, specializing exclusively in residential roof replacement with instant online pricing and Owens Corning products. Homeowners see their exact price in under two minutes - no appointment, no salesperson, no home visit required. The company charges 40–50% less than premium San Antonio roofers by operating without commissioned salespeople, showrooms, or TV advertising. Roof Direct San Antonio has served the San Antonio metro area since 2009, completing over 500 residential roof replacements across Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Atascosa counties. For more information or an instant estimate, visit RoofDirectSA or call (210) 848-6538.
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