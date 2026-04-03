HII Redelivers USS New Jersey (SSN 796) From Post-Shakedown Availability At Newport News Shipbuilding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division has completed post-shakedown availability (PSA) work on Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS New Jersey (SSN 796). The submarine was redelivered to the U.S. Navy Friday.

“Maintaining our nation's undersea maritime supremacy is strengthened by the redelivery of USS New Jersey,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of new construction submarine programs.“Our combined NNS-Navy team is focused on the mission and understands the importance of getting this submarine to the fleet.”

The PSA, a maintenance period that typically follows delivery of new ships, included combat systems and electronics upgrades, as well as general maintenance on the submarine.







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About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



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Todd Corillo

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at