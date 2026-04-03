'Not A Year Of Farmer Welfare': Congress Attacks MP Govt, Warns Of Massive Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Mohan Yadav government, accusing it of turning the "Year of Farmer Welfare" into a "Year of Farmer Exploitation".

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Patwari said farmers across the state are facing severe crises on multiple fronts -- fertiliser shortage, gunny bag crisis, delayed wheat procurement, and unfulfilled promises on minimum support prices.

Patwari alleged that despite the government's claims, an acute shortage of fertilisers forced farmers to stand in long queues for hours.

Announcing the party's next course of action, Jitu Patwari said the Congress will organise protests at mandis across the state in support of distressed farmers. In Bhopal, party workers will observe a one-day fast and stage a dharna outside the Agriculture Minister's residence.

“Women were pushed and jostled, lathi charges took place, and several elderly farmers even lost their lives,” he claimed.

He further pointed out that according to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, 50 per cent of the funds allocated for farmers remained unutilised, raising serious questions about the government's intentions.

The Congress leader strongly criticised the government for the massive shortage of gunny bags (jute sacks) needed for wheat procurement. He said while 100 million bags were required for 2026, the state government had requisitioned only 26 million bags, creating a shortfall of nearly 75 million bags.

Patwari rejected the government's excuse of the ongoing war being the reason for the shortage.

“Under the Jute Act, the state government is required to submit its requirement and make advance payment to the Centre. The government did neither on time. This shortage is not due to war, but due to the government's own negligence and inaction,” he asserted.

He clarified that any shortage due to war would likely affect petroleum-based PP bags, not jute gunny bags, as India is the world's second-largest producer of jute after Bangladesh.

“This is a crisis manufactured by the government,” Patwari declared.

He pointed out that wheat procurement dates have been repeatedly postponed -- first to March 16, then April 1, and now to April 10. Due to this delay, farmers were forced to sell their produce to traders at distress prices.

As a result, nearly 50 per cent of farmers have defaulted on their crop loans. The government extended the procurement deadline -- benefiting traders -- but did not extend the loan repayment deadline, pushing farmers into further distress.

Patwari accused the government of failing to fulfil its election promises.

“The government had promised Rs 2,700 per quintal for wheat, Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy, and Rs 6,000 per quintal for soybeans, but none of these promises have been honoured,” he said.

Taking a direct swipe at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari remarked,“While farmers of Madhya Pradesh are in deep crisis, the Chief Minister is busy delivering political speeches in Bengal.”