Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian EW System Worth $20M On Zaporizhzhia Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Lasar's Group reported this on Telegram and released a video of the combat operation.

"On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Lasar's Group special unit of the National Guard conducted a complex special operation. Thanks to careful planning and coordination with partner units, it was possible to eliminate a rare enemy target – the Palantin electronic warfare system," the statement said.

The military noted that Ukrainian forces engaged enemy equipment within the area of responsibility of the 17th Army Corps. Ukrainian crews detected a concentration of air defense systems beyond the line of contact. During preparations for an operation to destroy those systems, it was established that they were protected by a powerful EW system, which became the priority target.

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The Lasar's Group, together with the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Chornyi Lis," analyzed the area where Russian assets were concentrated, while fighters from the 15th brigade carried out final reconnaissance.

"After that, the Lasar's Group deployed their own drones to strike the Palantin. The first hits damaged the target, and subsequent strikes completely destroyed it. For the Russians, that's a $20 million loss. For us, it means freer skies for our drones," the military said.