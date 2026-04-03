Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Failing On Promises, Silencing Dissent

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government here, alleging it is silencing dissent and failing to deliver on key promises related to education, employment, and women's welfare. Speaking at a press conference here, he urged people to unite against the ruling administration.

"Anyone who raises their voice against the government is being silenced. This government has done nothing for women's empowerment. We appeal to the people to stand united against this government," Yadav said.

He criticised the administration for what he described as mismanagement across multiple sectors. "Saints are being insulted here. The sole objective of the current government is profit. This is the reason why inflation is rising. Unemployment continues to grow, even while there is talk of investment," he said.

Governance and 2027 Goal

Referring to the government's approach to governance, Yadav added, "These are people who do not operate according to the Constitution, but rather according to their own whims. They seek to weaken the Constitution." He asserted that the Samajwadi Party aims to bring together the oppressed and distressed at the booth level, laying the foundation for a Samajwadi Party government in 2027. "We must establish a Samajwadi Party government in 2027," he said.

Criticism of Government Policies

On Education

On education, Yadav highlighted the deterioration under the current government. "They have ruined intermediate schools; they have shut down educational institutions. During our tenure, we established 'Abhinav Schools' because government schools were deteriorating, and we distributed laptops to help students. We also set up 'Sanskriti Schools' to promote culture. Today, the condition of these schools has worsened," he said.

On Public Infrastructure

Yadav also criticised public infrastructure projects. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that is destroying the nation. Their 'Green Corridor' is, in reality, a 'Corridor of Ruin'. At how many intersections are people being forced to stop? The police are being compelled to erect barricades everywhere. I suspect that the Chief Minister himself has deliberately designed it this way. That is why the public is facing such inconvenience," Yadav said.

On Urban Development

The SP chief further attacked initiatives aimed at urban beautification. "The Riverfront was constructed with the specific aim of cleaning up the Gomti River. What kind of cruise service do they intend to run here? Even then, nothing but a foul stench will emanate from the Gomti," he said.

Demand for Electoral Reform

On electoral reforms, he demanded, "In developed nations, elections are conducted using ballot papers. Here in our country, however, they are held using EVMs. It is our demand that elections be conducted using ballot papers. Only then will the poor be able to truly express their pent-up anger."

Pledge to Students and Youth

Yadav concluded with a vision for students and youth, stating, "Once we form the government, we will reinstate the Student Unions and facilitate their inclusion in the world's leading universities." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)