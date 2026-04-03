IPL 2026: PBKS Vs SRH Tickets Go Live Today Check Prices, Details

PBKS vs SRH Ticket Sales

The much-anticipated tickets for Punjab Kings' (PBKS) second home match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will go live on April 3 from 4:00 PM onwards on the District app and website, according to a release.

Match Details and Ticket Pricing

The match is scheduled to be held on April 11 at 3:30 PM at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. The ticket for general stands will start at Rs 2,000, while hospitality tickets have been priced from Rs 8500 onwards. The corporate box tickets will start from Rs 17,500

Offline Ticket Purchase

The tickets will also be available for offline purchase, with the box office opening on April 6, 2026, at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, I.S. Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali - Gate 2 and Gate 2A and P4 Parking Box Office - (Only on matchdays for the redemption of online tickets and not for the purchase of the offline ones)

Strong Start to the Campaign

The season opener against the Gujarat Titans witnessed a great atmosphere at the New International Cricket Stadium, with sold-out stands and strong home support fueling a three-wicket win for the Punjab Kings to kickstart the campaign. Australia's Cooper Connolly played a brilliant, unbeaten 72 to guide PBKS over the line while chasing 163 runs.

Looking Ahead

The team will be looking for continuous support at home, as the players look forward to putting on a great show for the fans with the aim of lifting the IPL 2026 title.

Punjab Kings will next face Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 3. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)