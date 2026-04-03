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B+E's Sale Of Flowers Foods Property Shows Robust Demand For Food-Related Industrial Properties


2026-04-03 07:02:34
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary technology platform, today announced the sale of the Flowers Foods property located at 612 Glover Ave., Enterprise, AL 36330 for $1,675,000.

The B+E deal team consisted of Chris Guida and Camille Renshaw.

“The demand for food-related industrial real estate remains incredibly robust,” said Camille Renshaw, CEO of B+E.“Investors recognize that food distribution is an essential service with high barriers to entry. By securing a long-term lease with a category leader like Flowers Foods, the buyer has acquired a cornerstone asset that provides long-term stability and predictable yield in a volatile economy.”


About B+E
B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E's proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

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EIN Presswire

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