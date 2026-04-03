AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Reports Solar Drone Travels To Greece For Technical Discussions On Wildfire-Mitigation And Grid-Maintenance Drone Solutions

MENAFN - Investor Ideas)-(Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Defense stock news- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced thatannounced that, following the recently announced Letter of Intent pursuant to which VisionWave has agreed, subject to closing conditions, to acquire Solar Drone Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd.), Shmulik Yannay, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Drone Ltd., is currently in Greece conducting a series of technical meetings and presentations with certain Greek government ministries, the national grid operator, and emergency-response organizations regarding potential applications of drone-based technologies for wildfire mitigation and power-grid maintenance.

Greece continues to face significant wildfire risk and power-grid maintenance challenges. The parties believe that certain drone-based technologies under discussion could potentially offer useful capabilities in these areas, although no assurance can be given that any such technologies will be adopted or deployed in Greece.

During the visit, representatives of Solar Drone will present its full range of technologies, including early wildfire detection and containment, UV-based identification of power-line defects, high-pressure insulator cleaning, and autonomous inspection. If the proposed acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd. is consummated, VisionWave currently intends to explore possible integration of its VisionRF radio-frequency sensing and geospatial intelligence technologies into the Solar Drone platform, to further enhance emergency-response capabilities and situational awareness; however, there can be no assurance that the acquisition will close or that any such integration will occur or be successful

A demonstration video of certain of Solar Drone's existing capabilities can be viewed here:

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense-technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. Its Evolved IntelligenceTM engine and Vision-RF sensing platform enable real-time perception, prediction, and control for military and security applications across air, land, and sea domains. VisionWave is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, with operations in the United States, Israel, and the UAE. For more information, visit.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Zacks Small-Cap Research's views on the Company's projected expected revenue growth, commercial transition, inflection point, strategic initiatives, and market position as described in the Zacks report. These statements are based on current expectations of Zacks Small-Cap Research and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (i) failure to successfully convert pilot programs into commercial production contracts; (ii) delays or issues in scaling production; (iii) competitive pressures in the defense-AI sector; (iv) dependence on key partnerships with Tier-1 contractors and government entities; (v) regulatory, execution, and funding risks (including potential dilution); and (vi) other risks detailed in the Zacks report and in Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For further information on risk factors, please refer to VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

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