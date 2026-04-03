Blowing Torch Market To Hit USD 584.6 Million By 2035, Led By Asia Pacific Growth & Players Like Bernzomatic, Rekrow

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global blowing torch market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, expanding from USD 365.4 million in 2025 to USD 584.6 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.8%. According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), growth is driven by increasing industrial activities and rising demand across automotive, construction, HVAC, and metal fabrication sectors.

Blowing torches play a critical role in welding, soldering, brazing, and heating applications where precision, reliability, and temperature control are essential. Expanding infrastructure projects, coupled with growth in manufacturing and automotive repair industries, continues to fuel demand for advanced and user-friendly torch systems.

Blowing Torch Market Snapshot (2025–2035)

.Market size in 2025: USD 365.4 million

.Market size in 2035: USD 584.6 million

.CAGR (2025–2035): 4.8%

.Leading product type: Propane torches (~46.2% share)

.Dominant operation mode: Manual (~84.6% share)

.Key growth regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific

.Fastest-growing regions: Asia Pacific

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Market Momentum

The blowing torch market begins at approximately USD 365.4 million in 2025 and maintains a steady upward trajectory throughout the forecast period. By 2030, increasing adoption across industrial fabrication, construction, and residential applications pushes market value significantly higher.

Between 2030 and 2035, growth accelerates as technological innovations improve product safety, efficiency, and ergonomics. Rising adoption of portable torches and cleaner fuel technologies further strengthens demand. By 2035, the market reaches USD 584.6 million, sustaining a 4.8% CAGR over the decade.

Why the Market Is Growing

Demand for blowing torches is rising due to their versatility and essential role in multiple industries. Industrial users require reliable tools for high-temperature applications such as metalworking, soldering, and casting. Construction and automotive sectors depend on blowing torches for repair, fabrication, and maintenance tasks.

In addition, the growing popularity of DIY activities and residential usage is expanding the consumer base. Culinary applications are also emerging as a key demand driver, with professional chefs using torches for caramelizing, garnishing, and enhancing food presentation.

Technological advancements-such as improved ignition systems, adjustable flame controls, and ergonomic designs-are enhancing usability and safety, making modern blowing torches more efficient and accessible across professional and consumer segments.

Segment Spotlight

Product Type: Propane Torches Lead with ~46.2% Share

Propane-based blowing torches dominate the market due to their versatility, affordability, and wide availability. They are widely used in plumbing, metalworking, and culinary applications, offering consistent flame output and reliable performance.

Mode of Operation: Manual Torches Dominate (~84.6% Share)

Manual blowing torches hold the largest market share owing to their simple design, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. Their reliability and low maintenance requirements make them highly preferred across both industrial and residential applications.

Regional Growth: Asia Pacific Emerges as High-Growth Hub

North America and Europe lead the market due to established industrial bases and stringent safety regulations. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding construction activities, and increasing adoption of advanced metalworking technologies in countries such as China and India.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers:

.Growth in construction and manufacturing industries

.Rising demand in automotive repair and fabrication

.Expanding applications in residential and culinary sectors

Opportunities:

.Development of advanced, ergonomic torch designs

.Adoption of cleaner and fuel-efficient technologies

.Increasing demand for portable and multifunctional torches

Trends:

.Integration of safety features and smart controls

.Rising use in restaurants and food presentation

.Growing popularity of camping and outdoor activities

Challenges:

.Regulatory compliance related to safety and emissions

.Raw material and fuel cost fluctuations

.Competition from alternative heating technologies

Country Growth Outlook (2025–2035) –

.United States: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%, driven by rising DIY trends, residential applications, and steady demand from construction and automotive repair sectors.

.United Kingdom: Projected CAGR of 5.1%, supported by technological advancements, adoption of eco-friendly torches, and increasing industrial and DIY usage.

.France: Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, fueled by expanding culinary applications and growing use of blowing torches in restaurants and food services.

.China: Expected to witness strong growth, driven by rapid industrialization, manufacturing expansion, and increasing infrastructure development.

.India: Forecast to experience robust growth, supported by rising construction activities, growing manufacturing sector, and increasing adoption of portable tools.

Key Market Dynamics

Culinary Applications Expanding Demand: Increasing use of blowing torches in restaurants for food finishing and presentation is boosting market growth.

Rising Popularity of Portable Torches: Growth in camping and outdoor activities is driving demand for portable and lightweight torches.

Agricultural & Gardening Applications: Blowing torches are gaining traction as efficient tools for weed control in organic farming.

Innovation in Fuel Technology: Development of cleaner fuels and even water-based torch prototypes is reshaping the market landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The blowing torch market is moderately fragmented, with key players focusing on product innovation, safety enhancements, and global expansion strategies. Companies are investing in lightweight designs, smart features, and eco-friendly fuel compatibility to strengthen their market position.

Leading manufacturers include Nutec Bickley, Blazer Products Inc., Master Appliance Corp., Worthington Cylinder Corporation, Rekrow Industrial Inc., Bullfinch Gas Equipment Ltd., and Yuhuan Kalilong Metal Products Co., Ltd.

These companies compete based on product durability, safety features, ergonomic design, fuel efficiency, and application-specific innovations across industrial, commercial, and residential segments.

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.