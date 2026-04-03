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Seica Announces Its Participation At The Battery Show South 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Haverhill, MA, USA: Seica Inc. is pleased to announce its participation at The Battery Show South 2026, the premier event dedicated to advanced battery, electric vehicle (EV), and energy storage technologies in the Southeastern United States. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #1725 from April 22 to 23, 2026, where it will showcase its latest innovations in production testing for EV systems and battery storage modules.
During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to meet Seica's experts and explore technologies specifically designed to address the evolving challenges of electric mobility testing. As the EV market continues to grow rapidly, manufacturers are facing increasingly complex demands in their production processes. Testing has become a critical factor in this landscape, playing a key role in improving productivity, ensuring product reliability, and optimizing overall manufacturing costs.
In particular, ensuring the quality and reliability of electrical connections between battery cells remains one of the most crucial and demanding aspects of battery pack production. These connections are fundamental to the proper functioning, safety, and longevity of the entire system. To address these challenges, Seica has developed a comprehensive portfolio of advanced test solutions capable of validating all EV components with high precision and efficiency.
At the core of this portfolio is the Pilot BT product line, a new generation of flying probe systems specifically engineered for battery pack testing. The Pilot BT system enables top-side access to battery packs and performs highly accurate parallel Kelvin measurements on more than 32 cells simultaneously, reaching a throughput of up to 4,800 cells per minute in its maximum configuration. Its large test area and integrated, industry-standard handling system ensure efficient and reliable battery transport throughout the testing process.
For more complex applications, such as double-sided battery packs and systems with integrated BMS electronics, Seica offers the Pilot BTV. Thanks to its vertical configuration, this system extends probing capabilities to multiple sides of the unit under test, enabling comprehensive validation even in advanced structural pack designs. The ability to perform simultaneous and automatic three-dimensional access significantly enhances both test coverage and efficiency.
The latest addition to the family, the Pilot BTP, has been designed as a fully automated, horizontally oriented solution that provides maximum flexibility. It is particularly well suited for prototype validation, new product introduction (NPI), and testing of prismatic battery packs, as well as for low- to medium-volume production environments where adaptability is essential.
As EV platforms increasingly evolve toward software-defined architectures, the role of the Battery Management System has become more central than ever. Modern BMS units are required to handle higher voltages, implement advanced balancing strategies, and manage predictive algorithms while complying with stringent safety requirements. In this context, Seica's Compact BMS line has been developed to accurately replicate real operating conditions, enabling manufacturers to simulate battery behavior before pack integration. This approach helps reduce risk, improve reliability, and ensure compliance with the latest safety standards.
Alongside Seica's testing solutions, Canavisia's Industry 5.0 software and hardware solutions will be showcased. These tools are designed to capture and digitize data from machinery, factories, and buildings to support process optimization, predictive maintenance, and smart energy management. Accessible on-site, via the web, or from the cloud, the platform features a Dashboard and an App for real-time monitoring and statistical analysis. Fully compatible with major communication protocols and management software, Canavisia's solutions integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructures.
Visitors attending The Battery Show South are invited to stop by Booth #1725 to discover Seica's cutting-edge technologies and meet with its team of experts, who will be available to discuss how to effectively address both the technical and cost challenges of EV testing.
About Seica S.p.A.
Founded in 1986, Seicais an innovative, high technology company that develops and manufactures leading-edge test solutions for electronic boards, modules and semiconductors. Seica provides a full range of test solutions for electronic manufacturers across all sectors, including automotive (thermal and EV), telecom, consumer, energy, transportation, and has specialized solutions for testing high density probe cards and wafers. Seica also provides advanced solutions for the defense sector, meeting strict mil-aero standards. Seica has embraced the concept of Industry 4.0, with solutions to monitor information from machines and industrial plants enabling optimization of processes, maintenance and energy management. Headquartered in Italy, Seica has offices in Germany, France, China, the USA, Mexico, and Israel.
During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to meet Seica's experts and explore technologies specifically designed to address the evolving challenges of electric mobility testing. As the EV market continues to grow rapidly, manufacturers are facing increasingly complex demands in their production processes. Testing has become a critical factor in this landscape, playing a key role in improving productivity, ensuring product reliability, and optimizing overall manufacturing costs.
In particular, ensuring the quality and reliability of electrical connections between battery cells remains one of the most crucial and demanding aspects of battery pack production. These connections are fundamental to the proper functioning, safety, and longevity of the entire system. To address these challenges, Seica has developed a comprehensive portfolio of advanced test solutions capable of validating all EV components with high precision and efficiency.
At the core of this portfolio is the Pilot BT product line, a new generation of flying probe systems specifically engineered for battery pack testing. The Pilot BT system enables top-side access to battery packs and performs highly accurate parallel Kelvin measurements on more than 32 cells simultaneously, reaching a throughput of up to 4,800 cells per minute in its maximum configuration. Its large test area and integrated, industry-standard handling system ensure efficient and reliable battery transport throughout the testing process.
For more complex applications, such as double-sided battery packs and systems with integrated BMS electronics, Seica offers the Pilot BTV. Thanks to its vertical configuration, this system extends probing capabilities to multiple sides of the unit under test, enabling comprehensive validation even in advanced structural pack designs. The ability to perform simultaneous and automatic three-dimensional access significantly enhances both test coverage and efficiency.
The latest addition to the family, the Pilot BTP, has been designed as a fully automated, horizontally oriented solution that provides maximum flexibility. It is particularly well suited for prototype validation, new product introduction (NPI), and testing of prismatic battery packs, as well as for low- to medium-volume production environments where adaptability is essential.
As EV platforms increasingly evolve toward software-defined architectures, the role of the Battery Management System has become more central than ever. Modern BMS units are required to handle higher voltages, implement advanced balancing strategies, and manage predictive algorithms while complying with stringent safety requirements. In this context, Seica's Compact BMS line has been developed to accurately replicate real operating conditions, enabling manufacturers to simulate battery behavior before pack integration. This approach helps reduce risk, improve reliability, and ensure compliance with the latest safety standards.
Alongside Seica's testing solutions, Canavisia's Industry 5.0 software and hardware solutions will be showcased. These tools are designed to capture and digitize data from machinery, factories, and buildings to support process optimization, predictive maintenance, and smart energy management. Accessible on-site, via the web, or from the cloud, the platform features a Dashboard and an App for real-time monitoring and statistical analysis. Fully compatible with major communication protocols and management software, Canavisia's solutions integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructures.
Visitors attending The Battery Show South are invited to stop by Booth #1725 to discover Seica's cutting-edge technologies and meet with its team of experts, who will be available to discuss how to effectively address both the technical and cost challenges of EV testing.
About Seica S.p.A.
Founded in 1986, Seicais an innovative, high technology company that develops and manufactures leading-edge test solutions for electronic boards, modules and semiconductors. Seica provides a full range of test solutions for electronic manufacturers across all sectors, including automotive (thermal and EV), telecom, consumer, energy, transportation, and has specialized solutions for testing high density probe cards and wafers. Seica also provides advanced solutions for the defense sector, meeting strict mil-aero standards. Seica has embraced the concept of Industry 4.0, with solutions to monitor information from machines and industrial plants enabling optimization of processes, maintenance and energy management. Headquartered in Italy, Seica has offices in Germany, France, China, the USA, Mexico, and Israel.
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