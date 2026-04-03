UP Woman, Newborn Die As Untrained Staff Delivers Baby With Doctor's Advice Over Phone

A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where a 32-year-old woman and her newborn lost their lives after a delivery was reportedly carried out by“untrained staff” at a private hospital as the doctor allegedly supervised the procedure over the phone.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Maa Parmeshwari Devi Memorial Hospital. By Thursday, the health department had sealed the facility and initiated a detailed investigation.

According to the husband, Suresh Yadav, a resident of Beniganj, his wife Soni Yadav was admitted to the hospital after experiencing labour pains. He claimed that the attending doctor, Anjali Shrivastava, had initially assured them that her condition was stable.

However, the doctor was absent during the critical delivery process. The family claims that the procedure was conducted by a staff member, who was being remotely guided by the doctor over the phone.

"After about half-an-hour, the staff handed over the baby and said he was not breathing. When we took the newborn to a nearby doctor, he was declared dead. Upon returning, we were told my wife's condition had worsened. She was then taken to another hospital, where she was also declared dead," Yadav alleged.

A health department team, led by additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr Ashutosh Shrivastava, inspected the hospital and found alarming lapses. No qualified doctor or trained medical personnel were present during the inspection. Instead, operations were being overseen by a man identified as Mahesh Singh, who claimed to be the hospital manager.

"Three women who had undergone caesarean sections were also admitted there, and their care was left to the manager," the ACMO said.

"The hospital has been sealed and the admitted patients have been shifted to the district women's hospital. Further investigation is underway, and an FIR will be registered if negligence is established," the ACMO said, adding that the doctor is currently untraceable.