Allu Arjun Calls Son Ayaan 'Love Of My Life' In Sweet Birthday Post

Superstar Allu Arjun marked a personal occasion on Friday by sharing a heartfelt birthday message for his son, Allu Ayaan, offering fans a glimpse into his family life. Sharing a candid photograph, the actor appeared in festive traditional attire alongside Ayaan, who stole the spotlight with his playful expression, sticking his tongue out and flashing a peace sign. A smiling Allu Arjun is seen embracing his son. In the caption, the 'Pushpa' actor wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to the love of my life. Happy Birthday, my chinni babu." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

On The Work Front

On the work front, Allu is currently busy shooting for his next project, tentatively titled AA23, in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the visionary behind the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and some of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters.

'Pushpa' Franchise Success

Earlier in February, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards South for his performance in Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The actor celebrated the feat on Instagram as he shared a glimpse from the ceremony.

Directed by Sukumar B, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office.

A sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The team is expected to return for the third instalment of 'Pushpa'. (ANI)

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