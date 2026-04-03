Malda Hostage Crisis: People Will Oust Govt That Disregards Law: Yadav

Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Friday hit out at the West Bengal government over the Malda hostage crisis, stating that the people will remove the government that disregards law and constitution in the upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that the investigation of the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency, which will ensure the central control and greater safety of the officials. "The Malda case involving violence against a judicial officer has been handed over to the NIA, which will ensure central control and greater safety. Right now, even election work in the state is faltering, but I believe this won't last long. In the coming polls, the public will decide, and a government that disregards law and the Constitution will be removed. Local leaders, including ministers, have demanded arrests, calling the incident unfortunate and describing Bengal as a jungle raj, where criminals dominate, and ordinary people feel unsafe," said Ram Kripal Yadav.

NIA to Investigate Following Supreme Court Order

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday handed over the investigation of West Bengal's Malda district to the NIA, where seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers on April 1. Following a Supreme Court order, CEC Kumar transferred the probe, with the NIA team set to arrive in West Bengal on Friday. The ECI, in a letter issued on April 2, referred to the top court's order and directed the NIA to probe the incident that occurred on Wednesday. According to the letter, the NIA has been asked to submit a preliminary inquiry report directly to the Supreme Court. The case will be heard next on April 6, 2026, with the concerned officials directed to appear virtually.

Supreme Court Slams State's Inaction

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court described the incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern that, despite prior intimation, the State authorities failed to provide prompt protection, leaving the officers without food or water for hours. The court issued show-cause notices to senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. It directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process. The bench also mandated strict security measures at all venues, restricted public entry, ordered an immediate assessment of threat perceptions to the officers and their families, and required compliance reports. It asked senior officials to be present virtually at the next hearing.

Political Reactions and Incident Background

Meanwhile, the BJP termed the Malda incident "shocking" and alleged a breakdown of the law and order situation. Majumdar questioned whether the provocation by Mamata Banerjee's party led to the situation and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the matter, including whether those removed from voter lists were Indian citizens.

The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

Election Tensions Escalate

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal, with parties gearing up for the upcoming state Assembly elections. The state will go to the polls in two phases, with voting scheduled on April 23 and April 29, while counting will take place on May 4.

In the 2021 Assembly elections in the state held in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)

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