Inside Photos Of Ramayan's 'Laxman' Ravi Dubey's Luxurious Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan teaser has sparked massive buzz. While Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, TV star Ravi Dubey as Laxman, let's tour his stunning Mumbai apartment.

Ravi Dubey, who plays Laxman in the film 'Ramayan', lives in this plush Mumbai apartment with his wife, Sargun Mehta. The couple often shares inside pictures on Instagram and have lovingly named their home 'Saubhagya'.

The apartment features a large balcony that offers a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline. The couple has created a garden-like vibe here with artificial grass and wooden furniture.

Ravi Dubey has decorated his home with a lot of style and class. As you enter, a large drawing room greets you, which also features a special, well-stocked bar area.The house has a huge living area. It is furnished with large, light brown sofas. Dim lighting and elegant wallpaper complete the room's cosy look.Ravi's home includes a fantastic master bedroom. The walls feature a mix of different colours, and small paintings add a personal touch to the decor.Even the bathroom in Ravi Dubey's apartment is impressive. He has given it a special look with king-size mirrors and light-coloured walls, making it feel spacious.

Since both Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun are actors, their home has a large, dedicated makeup room. It's fully equipped with bright lights, mirrors, a stool, and a chair.