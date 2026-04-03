Malted Wheat Flour Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Malted Wheat Flour Market Size The global malted wheat flour market size was valued at USD 54.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 57.29 billion in 2026 to USD 90.9 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Malting is the drying of a germinated cereal grain known as malt. An enzyme activity of the grain is increased during malting, which is essential for bread manufacturing. The fermentation rate is increased, resulting in a softer, fluffier dough than whole wheat, and the manufacturing time is decreased thanks to the use of malted wheat flour as an enzyme controller. To aid mould fermentation, malted wheat flour is mixed into hard wheat flours. During the dough-forming process, it causes an enzyme agitation that transforms wheat flour's stiffeners into simple sugars. Toadstool abridgement Diverse carbohydrates and stiffener in the bucks are made easier by alpha-amylase, which breaks down these complex sugars like maltose. Diastatic and Non–Diastatic malted wheat flour are the two most common types of malted wheat flour (which do not possess a single active enzyme and are utilised for flavours). Intentionally, it has a high concentration of nutrients that include tannins and a minor bit of gluten. Malting advances the enzymatic activity of the cereal grain during the fermentation process, which is a necessity for bread production. This is why malted wheat flour is used in bread baking as an enzyme regulator. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 54.08 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 57.29 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 90.9 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 5.94% Dominant Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Imperial Malts Ltd., Cargill Inc., King Arthur Flour Company, Crisp Malting Group, Muntons PLC

Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.

Malted Wheat Flour Market Drivers Increasing Levels of Consumer Demand for the Product in the Baking and Confectionery Industries

The global market for malted wheat flour is being driven in large part by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for natural food products, the growing consumer spending on bakery and confectionery items, and the rapid expansion of various end-use industries such as the food and beverage industry and the nutrition industry.

Due to the enzymatic activity of malted wheat flour as well as the presence of proteins, lipids, minerals, and other nutrients, it has become an essential ingredient that is utilized in bread-producing food applications all over the world. The incorporation of malted wheat flour speeds up the fermentation process and paves the way for the development of high-quality dough by making the dough easier to handle and more airy overall.

Because of factors such as a growth in the average income of households in the middle class, shifts in lifestyle, and the impact of western culture, the demand for bakery and confectionery products has augmented by a significant proportion over the past few years in developing regions. This, in turn, has been a driving force behind the expansion of the market for malted wheat flour, and this trend is projected to intensify throughout the course of the forecast period.

Rising Global Consumption for Bread & Technological Breakthroughs Act as Drivers

The rising global consumption of bread is also a reason that is predicted to promote this market's growth. Moreover, it is employed as an agent for modulating enzyme action throughout the process of bread manufacture. It increases the fermentation process and promotes the manufacture of excellent dough by making it softer. Because of its use in bread-making, malted wheat flour has also found its way into other baked goods, such as cookies and biscuits. Several breweries in nations like Germany use malted wheat flour in the brewing process.

In addition, the application segment of the food and beverage industry is expected to show significant growth. The increased acceptance of the malted wheat flour in the beer industry is projected to be an important factor leading to the development of the market segment. Moreover, Technological developments in the Malted Wheat Flour market are leading to efficient manufacturing, expanded product line, sleek design and packaging, effective operational preservation, and sales monitoring, which are significant growth drivers.

Market Restraint Increased Interest among Consumers in Gluten-Free Products and A Healthy Lifestyle

Despite the fact that malted wheat flour has a wide range of applications, the market is expected to face some headwinds throughout the projected period. These variables include the availability of alternatives, a growing preference for gluten-free products, and a low acceptance rate in less developed nations. Health-conscious customers and a growing desire for gluten-free products are projected to limit this market's growth.

Gluten-free products are said to be a significant competitor in this sector. The market's growth is being stifled by a growing knowledge of the many negative side effects of gluten goods, including gastrointestinal pain, anxiety, exhaustion, despair, brain fog, and anemia. Celiac disease can be caused by consuming gluten, which does not supply any important nutrients. Rye and barley, which contain a little amount of gluten, are becoming more popular with consumers. Gluten-free goods are expected to pose a substantial threat to the global malted wheat flour market.

Market Key Opportunity Demand for Brewing Products is on the Rise, Which Presents Significant Opportunities

The malt provides the sugar required for fermentation. While other cradles, such as rice or maize, can provide sugars, malt is where the majority of sugars are found. Sour malt flavors add to the beer's mouthfeel, as well. The milling process is used in the brewing business to prepare raw barley or another grain into the primary ingredient. In addition, malting is a primary method for producing an enzyme that breaks down protein and carbohydrates. Enzymatic changes that monitor starch and other substrates generate fermentable sugars and components necessary for yeast development, like amino acids as well as fatty acids, that are profitable for the malted wheat market.

The global malted wheat flour market has grown significantly in recent years as a result of the growing popularity of the brewing industry. Hopped malt extract is seeing a surge in demand from beer drinkers around the world, who are looking for unique and tasty brews. Since the rise of microbreweries and the emergence of craft beer, demand for specialty malts is on the rise. According to the National Brewers Association, craft brewers in the United States used 40% of the country's total malt supply as of January 2018.

Regional Analysis

Because of the availability of a huge number of global maltsters in Europe, including Bairds, Simpsons, and Warminster in the United Kingdom, Europe had the leading position in the market for malted wheat flour worldwide. A large number of countries across Europe have a significant drinking culture, which contributes to the region's high overall consumption of alcoholic beverages. It is possible that the use of malted wheat flour will be restricted to the production of brewed and distilled alcoholic beverages as a result of the movement toward healthier food products that is occurring among the European population. As a consequence, it is anticipated that the growth of the market will be impacted throughout the aforementioned time.

Because of the growing customer demand for bakery and confectionery goods, it is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region would experience the highest rate of growth over the course of the projection period. In contrast to the restrictions for bakery ingredients that are in place in Europe and the United States of America, those in this part of the world are not nearly as strict. This is primarily driving up demand for bakery and confectionery items in the markets of China, India, Japan, and Thailand. Furthermore, these nations are also large producers of wheat, which will have a favourable influence on the manufacturing of malted wheat flour because of this fact.

As a result of a growth in the number of young people in China who are interested in consuming alcoholic beverages, it is projected that China will be the country that will consume the most beer throughout the course of the forecast period, followed by South Korea and Japan. It is anticipated that the alcoholic beverage industry would experience considerable growth in the Asia Pacific region. This is estimated to increase the demand for malted components and malt extracts of barley and wheat, which will accelerate the demand for malted wheat flour.

It is projected that countries in Latin America, as well as those in the Middle East and Africa, will experience significant growth as a result of the significant demand for bakery products coming from countries like Brazil and South Africa. As Brazil is one among the most significant producers of wheat in the world, it is an excellent location for maltsters to locate their production facilities. It is anticipated that the demand will be driven over the next seven years by such initiatives, which will result in increased product awareness in the aforementioned locations.

By Application

The global malted wheat flour market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others. The highest levels of demand for malted wheat flour were recorded in the confectionery and baking industries in the year 2021. The sweet flavor and humectant characteristics of this flour made it particularly well-suited for use in bread, which was the primary baked good that made use of it at the bakery. Humectants are hygroscopic compounds that help in maintaining the food's moisture content for a longer period of time. Because of this quality, it is ideally suited for the preparation of bread, as the finished product retains its moisture and freshness for an extended period of time. As a result of the rise in demand for bakery products coming from significant developing nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, it is anticipated that this market segment will continue to uphold its leading position during the course of the projection period.

As a result of the transition that is taking place in the brewing sector, it is projected that the use of malted wheat in the food and beverage industry will have the most rapid increase during the next seven years. Maltsters are incorporating malted wheat flour and malted barley into their processes in addition to malting barley in order to enhance the flavor of beer and encourage more people to drink alcoholic beverages. Additionally, by modifying the proportions of this flour and malted barley, one can produce a wide range of colored variants of alcoholic beverages. It is anticipated that these shifts would result in an increase in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, which will in turn drive the product demand in the brewing business as well as the food industry. China is projected to be the world's top beer user over the next several years, due to a rise in the number of young people drinking alcohol.

In February 2026, ADM reported its full-year 2025 financial results, outlining a $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion capital expenditure plan for 2026. The company is focusing on "portfolio optimization" and "plant efficiency" within its Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition segments. This includes upgrading milling infrastructure to better handle specialty ingredients like malted wheat flour, despite navigating a 22% decline in segment operating profits due to global market volatility. In February 2026, GrainCorp announced a projected decrease in grain exports for the 2025-26 financial year (estimated at 5.5m–6.5m tonnes). The company cited challenging global market conditions and oversupply, which have pressured margins for wheat and malt products. In April 2026, Baird's Malt and other major maltsters were identified as key drivers in the surge of the malted flour market, which reached a valuation of $4.1 billion in early 2026. Developments focus on the integration of AI and IoT technologies into malting and milling processes. These R&D efforts are designed to enhance enzymatic consistency in malted wheat flour, catering to the "artisanal baking" trend and high-protein dietary requirements.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 54.08 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 57.29 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 90.9 billion CAGR 5.94% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Malted Wheat Flour Market Imperial Malts Ltd. Cargill Inc. King Arthur Flour Company Crisp Malting Group Muntons PLC Axereal Bairds Malt Ltd. Graincorp Malt Viking Malt Malteurop Malting Co. Archer Daniels Midland Company Simpsons Malt Ltd. Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.

Food & Beverage Bakery & Confectionery Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Malted Wheat Flour Market Segments By ApplicationBy Region