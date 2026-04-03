Kerala Polls: Communal Campaign Row Erupts In Perambra As UDF Points Fingers At CPI(M)

MENAFN - IANS) Perambra, April 3 (IANS) A fresh political controversy has erupted in Kerala's Perambra Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district, with the United Democratic Front (UDF) alleging that the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is resorting to communally charged campaign tactics to regain lost ground.

The row centres on a controversial audio announcement allegedly broadcast from a campaign vehicle linked to LDF candidate T.P. Ramakrishnan, who is also the convenor of the ruling Left.

The recording purportedly suggests that Muslim League workers are canvassing votes on religious lines, urging support for“a candidate from our community”.

The UDF contends that the message was designed to inflame communal sentiments and polarise voters.

The UDF candidate belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League, Fathima Thahliya, has accused the CPI(M) of attempting to outdo even the BJP in stoking communal divisions.

She further alleged that the voice in the recording belongs to a CPI(M) leader and that the announcement was made with the knowledge of the candidate.

According to her, the audio was recorded at a studio in Naduvannur in the neighbouring Balussery constituency, and evidence to substantiate this has been submitted.

The controversy came to light after a local resident, Mundakkandi Saleel, followed the announcement vehicle and recorded the audio.

The UDF has since lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission and the State Police Chief, submitting details including the vehicle's registration number used to obtain microphone permission.

While the CPI(M) has denied any link to the vehicle, claiming it does not belong to the LDF, it has not filed a counter-complaint.

Ramakrishnan has maintained that any lapses in campaign conduct would be corrected if established.

However, the UDF has strongly criticised the failure to register an FIR, alleging political interference behind the delay.

The controversy assumes significance in a constituency that has been a Left bastion since 1980 but has recently shown signs of political churn.

Though Ramakrishnan secured a commanding victory in the last Assembly election with a margin of 22,592 votes, the CPI(M) suffered a jolt in the Lok Sabha polls when Congress leader Shafi Parambil established a lead of over 19,000 votes in the segment.

Subsequent local body elections further underlined the shift, with the UDF capturing six of the ten panchayats and building a lead of more than 8,000 votes.

Political observers believe the escalating row reflects the intensifying battle for Perambra, now emerging as a key electoral flashpoint in the state.